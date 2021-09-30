Finally free of bad debt? Tips on how to rebuild your good credit score





Rebuild your credit score after settling historic bad debt by starting small, says expert

If you do not yet qualify for credit, start with a cell phone account and insurance policies

Make sure you pay on time every month in order to build your score

Pay the minimum required on your monthly accounts, but paying more would be even better in order to improve your credit profile more quickly

© fizkes/ 123rf

If you have done all the hard work to crawl your way out of debt. How can you then start building a good credit score? And will you qualify for any accounts to help fix your score? Annaline van der Poel from Debt Rescue has some answers.

Some people when they exit debt, are very hesitant to enter into any form of debt again but others may have plans to purchase a property or a vehicle. Annaline van der Poel, New Business Manger - Debt Rescue

She says once all old debt has been paid off, one must always keep paying current accounts monthly from insurance to cell phones in order to build up a good credit score.

Credit scores become important when negotiations start with credit providers and revolve around interest rates. Annaline van der Poel, New Business Manger - Debt Rescue

After paying off historical debt, what practical tools can one use when going to a bank for a loan such as a bond, asks Africa?

A very good start is to get your credit report. Every South African consumer is entitled to one free copy of their credit report per year. Google 'free credit report' and all the different bureaus will come up. Annaline van der Poel, New Business Manger - Debt Rescue

The credit report shows your current profile such as money owed and your payment history.

From that profile, you can determine if the information is correct and needs to be actioned, or whether you have to log a dispute. Annaline van der Poel, New Business Manger - Debt Rescue

For example, if the profile shows an account on which money is still owed, yet it has been settled, she says the information to prove the debt settlement needs to be sent to the credit bureau to clear the credit report.

Your credit report is definitely a very important part of your credit life. Annaline van der Poel, New Business Manger - Debt Rescue

Can you rehabilitate your credit record and score, asks Africa?

Van der Poel says it is definitely possible.

If you are building up your credit score, start with something small. if you are not yet in a position to obtain credit, start with something like a cell phone account or insurance which is a very important one - and make sure that you pay on time every month. Annaline van der Poel, New Business Manger - Debt Rescue

Pay at least the minimum amount [on those monthly accounts] and if you can pay a little more even better. Annaline van der Poel, New Business Manger - Debt Rescue

She says if you apply for any form of credit and are declined, you are entitled to receive the reason as to why so do ask, she says.

As much as they have the right to decline your application, they must give you the reason. Annaline van der Poel, New Business Manger - Debt Rescue

That also puts you in a position to work out if the information is correct and how you can go about fixing your credit record. Annaline van der Poel, New Business Manger - Debt Rescue

It is also important to monitor the type of credit and frequency with which you apply for it she adds as this can negatively impact your profile.