How Covid has changed funerals or 'end of life processes'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] Ramaphosa updates South Africans on lockdown restrictions tonight at 8pm The Presidency has confirmed that there will be a national address on Thursday evening. 30 September 2021 5:10 PM
SA universities collaborate on project to promote teaching in African languages Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Associate Professor Dion Nkomo about the plan to boost African languages in universities. 30 September 2021 3:33 PM
Following recent seal attacks, marine biologist explains what may be happening Pippa Hudson talks to an expert Dr Greg Hofmeyer, a marine mammal biologist who has studied seals for decades. 30 September 2021 2:08 PM
View all Local
Health Dept suspends six more officials implicated in Digital Vibes saga Middy Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze about the Health Dept's response to the Digital Vib... 30 September 2021 1:56 PM
Zweli Mkhize served the nation well - President Cyril Ramaphosa The fact that Zweli Mkhize resigned in the wake of the Digital Vibes corruption scandal was honourable, says President Ramaphosa. 30 September 2021 11:52 AM
Digital Vibes: 'We've made sure that we are able to follow the money' - SIU Bruce Whitfield interviews Special Investigations Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago and Accountability Now's Paul Hoffman. 29 September 2021 7:29 PM
View all Politics
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
The world after Covid-19 can be a far better place - Prof Ian Goldin (Oxford) Mike Wills interviews Professor Ian Goldin (University of Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”. 30 September 2021 1:41 PM
How to rebuild a good credit score after a rough patch Africa Melane interviews Annaline van der Poel of Debt Rescue. 30 September 2021 10:53 AM
View all Business
Small dorp tour: Why Stilbaai should definitely be on your list Lester Kiewit continues to wend his 'virtual' way through our small towns and chats to Halycon Cove owner Jonathon Steward. 30 September 2021 11:34 AM
How Covid has changed funerals or 'end of life processes' Social Anthropologist Dr Helen McDonald and Sociologist Dr Elena Moore discuss the customs and rituals of funerals and marriage. 30 September 2021 10:08 AM
DNA tested: Refilwe Moloto and her team – here’s where their ancestors come from Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Lindsay Petersen, Operations Manager at Artisan Biomed. 30 September 2021 9:38 AM
View all Lifestyle
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
Killarney Raceway protest? Spinner gives his view and Killarney manager responds Mike Wills speaks to spinner Gerrard Cooper who says the racetrack won't host their events. The racetrack manager responds. 29 September 2021 12:24 PM
'First lady of Springbok rugby' Annelee Murray reflects on remarkable Bok career Presenter Amy MacIver chats to public relations manager Annelee Murray about her book and journey with the Springboks team. 24 September 2021 12:32 PM
View all Sport
Levels of MDMA in river at Glastonbury Festival so high it threatens wildlife Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 29 September 2021 3:00 PM
R Kelly vows to prove innocence after sex crimes conviction In 2019 Sara-Jayne King spoke to Kelly's protegee Sparkle about her relationship with the R&B star. 28 September 2021 1:50 PM
YouTube star in the making? YouTube NextUp contest open to SA content creators Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lead for YouTube partnerships in South Africa, Zeph Masote about the competition for content creators.  28 September 2021 7:45 AM
View all Entertainment
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions. 29 September 2021 9:01 PM
Ramaphosa calls for UN to urgently address slavery reparations Lester Kiewit speaks to UWC Prof Ciraj Rassool about reparations regarding the slave trade. 29 September 2021 11:26 AM
35 (of 39) miners escape by ladder after being trapped 1.2 km underground Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 29 September 2021 11:00 AM
View all World
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
The world after Covid-19 can be a far better place - Prof Ian Goldin (Oxford) Mike Wills interviews Professor Ian Goldin (University of Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”. 30 September 2021 1:41 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the fully electric Porsche Taycan – got R2.3 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 29 September 2021 2:17 PM
Zweli Mkhize lied to the nation and the President - Special Investigating Unit Mandy Wiener interviews Pieter Louis Myburgh, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick. 29 September 2021 12:27 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

How Covid has changed funerals or 'end of life processes'

30 September 2021 10:08 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Marriage
culture
funerals
heritage
traditions
rites of passage

Social Anthropologist Dr Helen McDonald and Sociologist Dr Elena Moore discuss the customs and rituals of funerals and marriage.
  • A sociological and anthropological perspective on key rites of passage such as weddings and funerals and how they have been impacted by Covid-19 regulations and concerns
© dolgachov/123rf.com

Customs and traditions play a large role for any community and are therefore intertwined with one's heritage says Refilwe Moloto.

Whether they be for joyful or solemn events, these traditions and rituals play an important role in helping make the process feel complete - especially rites of passage such as funerals and weddings.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UCT social anthropologist Dr Helen Mcdonald and sociologist Dr Elena Moore about these rites of passage and how they have been impacted by Covid-19 regulations and concerns.

One of the things we need to think about is in terms of end-of-life processes - and that is what I am going to call them, where the body is but one part of the process.

 Dr Helen McDonald, Social Anthropologist - UCT

What do we do with the body, and for some the body needs to be disposed of very, very quickly while for other the processes can extend for over a week.

 Dr Helen McDonald, Social Anthropologist - UCT

Some cultures need practice mummifying and embalming keeping the body intact, she adds, while for others the entire body is disposed of through cremation.

What's happened with Covid, is the State has ordered us to work on the body very, very quickly.

 Dr Helen McDonald, Social Anthropologist - UCT

She says for some that have not seen many changes except the wearing of PPE when handling bodies.

But when the State wanted us to wrap the bodies in plastic, that was hugely distressing and caused a huge amount of anxiety at not being able to view the body.

 Dr Helen McDonald, Social Anthropologist - UCT

However, she says the use of Zoom to record funerals and enable people to join live via digital means has opened up a new space for people to participate in the ritual.

On the flip side, she says it has meant we have had to explore what it means to have only a limited number of 50 people at a funeral, and who gets to be there.

50 people from your family? How do you decide who those 50 people will be?

 Dr Helen McDonald, Social Anthropologist - UCT

She says a number of her social anthropology students shared their own anecdotal accounts of family funerals in this time of Covid and described the politics and anxiety in choosing the 50 attendees.

McDonald says she is sure the same issues apply to marriages at this time.

Who ends up on a marriage list, at the ceremony, and the anxiety and politics that must cause?

 Dr Helen McDonald, Social Anthropologist - UCT

Sociologist Dr Elena Moore says in many cultures the rituals around a marriage take place over a long period of time, and this has also been impacted by Covid.

In some cases, a lot of people were postponing those types of occasions.

Dr Elena Moore, Sociologist

Moore suggests that many seem to have undertaken the civil marriage ceremony but postponed the celebration with family and friends.

Even prior to Covid certain rituals can take place alongside a civil marriage ceremony she notes.

A civil marriage does not replace those but rather can co-exist.

Dr Elena Moore, Sociologist



30 September 2021 10:08 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Marriage
culture
funerals
heritage
traditions
rites of passage

More from The Big Breakfast Broadcast

Economics of Olympics: 'Usually benefits overstated and costs underestimated'

28 July 2021 6:29 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Associate Professor in the Department of Economics at University of Pretoria Prof Heinrich Bohlmann.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Greyton became one of 4000 'Transition Towns' worldwide

30 June 2021 12:49 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Marshall Rinquest, Director of Greyton Transition Town a community-based initiative making a difference.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local rocker Arno Carstens shares lessons from lockdown and beyond for musos

28 April 2021 1:25 PM

The multi-award-winning singer and songwriter talks about the challenging lockdown period and shares insights about a way forward.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local comedians thrived online in lockdown - 'It was our most successful year'

28 April 2021 8:34 AM

Goliath & Goliath were early adopters of the online space as hard lockdown hit and brought content to audiences online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Theatre has gone through wars and pandemics and will always survive'

28 April 2021 7:34 AM

Baxter Theatre Marketing Manager Fahiem Stellenboom talks to Refilwe Moloto about how the theatre has survived the past few years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Matric results are a superficial measurement of education'

24 February 2021 12:10 PM

Refilwe Moloto chats to Education strategy consultant Raees Khan and education law specialist Dr Jaco Deacon about matric results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'School Life Orientation plays a key role in pupils decision-making and success'

24 February 2021 8:48 AM

Western Cape Education Department Senior Curriculum Planner: Life Orientation/Life Skills Ismail Teladia talks to Refilwe Moloto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is SA capable of producing future leaders in STEM subjects?

24 February 2021 8:42 AM

Refilwe Moloto shone the spotlight on SA's STEM education as part of Wednesday's Big Breakfast Broadcast on CapeTalk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Medical aid too costly? 'Medical insurance' is far cheaper and it provides a lot

27 January 2021 9:37 AM

For R397 per month, you get unlimited GP visits and unlimited medication. You also get basic radiology, pathology, dentistry...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is your medical aid ripping you off? MediCheck can help you resolve claims

27 January 2021 8:25 AM

R35 billion spent by members out of their savings, which is their own money, or out of pocket this past year, says Mark Hyman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Ramaphosa updates South Africans on lockdown restrictions tonight at 8pm

Local

Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name

Business Sport

'Breakthrough' expected in Khayelitsha triple murder case as police chase leads

Local

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: IFP launches election manifesto

30 September 2021 5:46 PM

Cabinet approves national policy on prevention of pupil pregnancies in schools

30 September 2021 5:28 PM

Zululand community members air grievances outside mayor's Durban event

30 September 2021 5:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA