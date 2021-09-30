DNA tested: Refilwe Moloto and her team – here’s where their ancestors come from





The Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto team had their DNA samples taken and tested last week by Cape Town-based Artisan Biomed to discover their ancestry.

The concept is not new but, as more people have their samples taken and processed, it is getting more accurate.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Dr Lindsay Petersen, Operations Manager at Artisan Biomed (scroll up to listen).

The ancestry test we do is called ‘Be happy to be you’. It’s available directly to the consumer… Dr Lindsay Petersen, Operations Manager - Artisan Biomed

Bruce [producer]… his ancestral contributions come from majority Southeast Asia, and secondary Eastern Asia… The ancestral contributions can be both modern and old… With maternal and paternal lineages, it takes you right back to the beginning… Dr Lindsay Petersen, Operations Manager - Artisan Biomed

Sabera [producer]… is a little bit more colourful. She has five ancestral contributions. The majority is Southern Asian… Then, surprisingly, the second highest is Ashkenazi Jew… the Jewish diaspora across the globe. She’s got some central Asia, Eurasia, and Oceania in small percentages… Dr Lindsay Petersen, Operations Manager - Artisan Biomed