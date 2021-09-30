SA universities collaborate on project to promote teaching in African languages
- Leading South African universities are collaborating on a project to boost mother tongue education
- BAQONDE sets out to promote the use of indigenous African languages at SA universities
- Rhodes University’s African Languages Associate Professor Dion Nkomo says language remains a barrier in higher education
- He joined CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto for her #BigBreakfastBroadcast which focused on heritage, culture and identity
Four South African universities are on a mission to revive African languages in institutions of higher learning.
Rhodes University, North-West University, the University of KwaZulu-Natal and the University of the Western Cape have partnered with several European counterparts to launch the project funded by the European Union (EU).
The BAQONDE project aims to promote the use of indigenous African languages as a medium of instruction in tertiary education in SA.
The name stands for Boosting the use of African languages in education: A Qualified Organized National DEvelopment strategy for South Africa.
RELATED: 'Trilingual Kaaps dictionary gives legitimacy to way people speak'
BAQONDE project leader Dion Nkomo says the initiative aims to make African languages part of university systems, both for teaching and learning as well as to build new institutional cultures.
Nkomo says race and language have long been a barrier to access in South African universities.
And although there have been some shifts post-apartheid, the curriculum and institutional culture at some universities remain exlusionary.
He says the aim is to transform language policies at South Africa's universities to promote multilingual strategies.
This could see South African students attending lectures in their home languages, and accessing teaching materials such as course outlines, readings, and assessments in African languages.
Not only is BAQONDE trying to revitalise the teaching of African languages but also their use as mediums of instruction.Dion Nkomo, Associate Professor - School of Languages and Literatures (Rhodes University)
This is not just about the teaching of African languages, but also their use as academic languages; that is languages of teaching and learning, languages of research, languages of community engagement, and even languages of administration.Dion Nkomo, Associate Professor - School of Languages and Literatures (Rhodes University)
We know that education used to be exclusive in terms of race, but associated with race as well as the issue of language... It was an access barrier to many people who didn't speak certain languages.Dion Nkomo, Associate Professor - School of Languages and Literatures (Rhodes University)
Source : Facebook
More from Local
[WATCH] Ramaphosa updates South Africans on lockdown restrictions tonight at 8pm
The Presidency has confirmed that there will be a national address on Thursday evening.Read More
Following recent seal attacks, marine biologist explains what may be happening
Pippa Hudson talks to an expert Dr Greg Hofmeyer, a marine mammal biologist who has studied seals for decades.Read More
Zweli Mkhize served the nation well - President Cyril Ramaphosa
The fact that Zweli Mkhize resigned in the wake of the Digital Vibes corruption scandal was honourable, says President Ramaphosa.Read More
'Breakthrough' expected in Khayelitsha triple murder case as police chase leads
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Brigadier Novela Potelwa about the SAPS investigation into the Khayelitsha triple murder.Read More
Small dorp tour: Why Stilbaai should definitely be on your list
Lester Kiewit continues to wend his 'virtual' way through our small towns and chats to Halycon Cove owner Jonathon Steward.Read More
'Why there?' - Academic isn't sold on River Club for Amazon’s headquarters
Presenter Mike Wills chats to activist and academic Dr. Laurine Platzky about the plans to turn the River Club into Amazon’s HQ.Read More
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem
Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions.Read More
New law to force companies to reveal wage gap between highest- and lowest-paid
The Money Show interviews Andrew Woodburn (MD, Amrop Woodburn Mann) about the redrafted Companies Amendment Bill.Read More
Digital Vibes: 'We've made sure that we are able to follow the money' - SIU
Bruce Whitfield interviews Special Investigations Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago and Accountability Now's Paul Hoffman.Read More