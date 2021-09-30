SA universities collaborate on project to promote teaching in African languages





Leading South African universities are collaborating on a project to boost mother tongue education

BAQONDE sets out to promote the use of indigenous African languages at SA universities

Rhodes University’s African Languages Associate Professor Dion Nkomo says language remains a barrier in higher education

He joined CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto for her #BigBreakfastBroadcast which focused on heritage, culture and identity

FILE: The main campus at the University of the Western Cape. Picture: Facebook.

Four South African universities are on a mission to revive African languages in institutions of higher learning.

Rhodes University, North-West University, the University of KwaZulu-Natal and the University of the Western Cape have partnered with several European counterparts to launch the project funded by the European Union (EU).

The BAQONDE project aims to promote the use of indigenous African languages as a medium of instruction in tertiary education in SA.

The name stands for Boosting the use of African languages in education: A Qualified Organized National DEvelopment strategy for South Africa.

BAQONDE project leader Dion Nkomo says the initiative aims to make African languages part of university systems, both for teaching and learning as well as to build new institutional cultures.

Nkomo says race and language have long been a barrier to access in South African universities.

And although there have been some shifts post-apartheid, the curriculum and institutional culture at some universities remain exlusionary.

He says the aim is to transform language policies at South Africa's universities to promote multilingual strategies.

This could see South African students attending lectures in their home languages, and accessing teaching materials such as course outlines, readings, and assessments in African languages.

Not only is BAQONDE trying to revitalise the teaching of African languages but also their use as mediums of instruction. Dion Nkomo, Associate Professor - School of Languages and Literatures (Rhodes University)

This is not just about the teaching of African languages, but also their use as academic languages; that is languages of teaching and learning, languages of research, languages of community engagement, and even languages of administration. Dion Nkomo, Associate Professor - School of Languages and Literatures (Rhodes University)

We know that education used to be exclusive in terms of race, but associated with race as well as the issue of language... It was an access barrier to many people who didn't speak certain languages. Dion Nkomo, Associate Professor - School of Languages and Literatures (Rhodes University)