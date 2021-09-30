'Breakthrough' expected in Khayelitsha triple murder case as police chase leads
- Detectives are making progress in the Khayelitsha triple murder investigation, according to SAPS
- Three young women were shot execution-style in Site B on Monday evening
- Site B CPF member Nozuko Mdingi claims the victims were shot dead by a man who had bought them drinks at a local shebeen that night
- SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa says police had already received and followed up on that information
Western Cape police believe they are getting closer to a "breakthrough" as detectives investigate the triple murder in Khayelitsha.
Three young women - aged 17, 20 and 21 -were found dead in a pathway between shacks at the TT Block informal settlement in Site B, Khayelitsha on Monday night.
The victims had all been shot in their heads.
The Community Policing Forum (CPF) in Site B alleges that the women were shot dead by a man who had bought them drinks at a tavern that evening.
Site B CPF member Nozuko MdingI has told CapeTalk that the identity of the man is known to the community.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa says that information "was already in the hands of the police and already being handled".
According to Potelwa, provincial detectives have been hard at work and are making progress in the investigation.
They [detectives] have moved from following up several leads to currently pursuing specific leads. We are hoping that soon there is going to be a breakthrough in the case.Brigadier Novela Potelwa, Spokesperson - SAPS Western Cape
All information that has come the police's way has been followed up, including what was shared by the deputy chair of the CPF - that was already in the hands of the police.Brigadier Novela Potelwa, Spokesperson - SAPS Western Cape
