Small dorp tour: Why Stilbaai should definitely be on your list
- Every week Lester finds out about small towns in South Africa that we should be adding to our travel list
- This week is the turn of the small dorp of Stilbaai in the Western Cape
Lester has been enjoying his virtual road trip around the Cape.
This week it is Stilbaai, one of my favourite childhood haunts with caravans and tents.Lester Kiewit, Presenter -CapeTalk
Jonathan Steward owner of Halcyon Cove chats to Lester and says the small town has grown since Lester was there decades ago. It is booming at the moment he says, but they don't want it to get too big.
It is at that magical size where people still know one another and everything works.Jonathan Steward, Owner - Halcyon Cove
It has grown but I would like to think pulling up in your caravan you would still experience that wonderful feeling you had as a child.Jonathan Steward, Owner - Halcyon Cove
Halcyon Cove is a farm halfway between Stilbaai and the even smaller cute dorp of Jongens, he explains.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/stuarthe/stuarthe0711/stuarthe071100055/2143155-shipwreck-on-the-coast-near-stilbaai-south-africa.jpg
More from Local
[WATCH] Ramaphosa updates South Africans on lockdown restrictions tonight at 8pm
The Presidency has confirmed that there will be a national address on Thursday evening.Read More
SA universities collaborate on project to promote teaching in African languages
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Associate Professor Dion Nkomo about the plan to boost African languages in universities.Read More
Following recent seal attacks, marine biologist explains what may be happening
Pippa Hudson talks to an expert Dr Greg Hofmeyer, a marine mammal biologist who has studied seals for decades.Read More
Zweli Mkhize served the nation well - President Cyril Ramaphosa
The fact that Zweli Mkhize resigned in the wake of the Digital Vibes corruption scandal was honourable, says President Ramaphosa.Read More
'Breakthrough' expected in Khayelitsha triple murder case as police chase leads
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Brigadier Novela Potelwa about the SAPS investigation into the Khayelitsha triple murder.Read More
'Why there?' - Academic isn't sold on River Club for Amazon’s headquarters
Presenter Mike Wills chats to activist and academic Dr. Laurine Platzky about the plans to turn the River Club into Amazon’s HQ.Read More
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem
Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions.Read More
New law to force companies to reveal wage gap between highest- and lowest-paid
The Money Show interviews Andrew Woodburn (MD, Amrop Woodburn Mann) about the redrafted Companies Amendment Bill.Read More
Digital Vibes: 'We've made sure that we are able to follow the money' - SIU
Bruce Whitfield interviews Special Investigations Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago and Accountability Now's Paul Hoffman.Read More
More from Lifestyle
How to rebuild a good credit score after a rough patch
Africa Melane interviews Annaline van der Poel of Debt Rescue.Read More
How Covid has changed funerals or 'end of life processes'
Social Anthropologist Dr Helen McDonald and Sociologist Dr Elena Moore discuss the customs and rituals of funerals and marriage.Read More
DNA tested: Refilwe Moloto and her team – here’s where their ancestors come from
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Lindsay Petersen, Operations Manager at Artisan Biomed.Read More
Finally free of bad debt? Tips on how to rebuild your good credit score
Africa Melane speaks to Annaline van der Poel, New Business Manager at Debt Rescue to find out how.Read More
New law to force companies to reveal wage gap between highest- and lowest-paid
The Money Show interviews Andrew Woodburn (MD, Amrop Woodburn Mann) about the redrafted Companies Amendment Bill.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the fully electric Porsche Taycan – got R2.3 million?
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
How to use your retirement fund to help you buy your own home
Mandy Wiener speaks to Shameer Chothia, Senior Consultant at Momentum Corporate Advice and Administration.Read More
Looking down on Crocs wearers no longer acceptable says high-society magazine
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
It’s snake season! Here’s what to do/who to call if you come across one at home
Refilwe Moloto interviews Shaun McCleod, a snake rescue volunteer and Director of Reptile Educational Awareness Consultants.Read More