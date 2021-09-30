Small dorp tour: Why Stilbaai should definitely be on your list





Every week Lester finds out about small towns in South Africa that we should be adding to our travel list

This week is the turn of the small dorp of Stilbaai in the Western Cape

Shipwreck on the coast near Stilbaai, South Africa Copyright: stuarthe 123rf

Lester has been enjoying his virtual road trip around the Cape.

This week it is Stilbaai, one of my favourite childhood haunts with caravans and tents. Lester Kiewit, Presenter -CapeTalk

Jonathan Steward owner of Halcyon Cove chats to Lester and says the small town has grown since Lester was there decades ago. It is booming at the moment he says, but they don't want it to get too big.

It is at that magical size where people still know one another and everything works. Jonathan Steward, Owner - Halcyon Cove

It has grown but I would like to think pulling up in your caravan you would still experience that wonderful feeling you had as a child. Jonathan Steward, Owner - Halcyon Cove

Halcyon Cove is a farm halfway between Stilbaai and the even smaller cute dorp of Jongens, he explains.