Zweli Mkhize served the nation well - President Cyril Ramaphosa





The fact that Zweli Mkhize resigned as Health Minister in the wake of the Digital Vibes corruption scandal was “honourable”, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his post-manifesto media briefing on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa said people must be “a bit more considerate” when judging Mkhize’s contribution to his portfolio, and not be too quick to judge his implication in the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) Digital Vibes report.

FILE: Embattled former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News

The President assured the nation that due processes would be followed to act against those implicated alongside the former minister.

Much as he’s implicated in the report, he has served the nation well… He has resigned… you need to give recognition to that… Cyril Ramaphosa - President, Republic of South Africa

I am a process person… We need to do things… in a manner that, in the end, will be fair and in a way to give people the opportunity to respond… Cyril Ramaphosa - President, Republic of South Africa

The ANC has committed itself to act against corruption… Our people abhor corruption; they hate it, and this is precisely what the ANC stands for… Hitherto, we’ve been very light on acting against people who have done wrong. We are now in a new era, a new dawn, we are doing things differently… Cyril Ramaphosa - President, Republic of South Africa

Our slowness – being sticklers for process – should not be misunderstood for reluctance… Die agteros kom ook in die kraal… We will speed up the process… Cyril Ramaphosa - President, Republic of South Africa