Health Dept suspends six more officials implicated in Digital Vibes saga





A total of seven Health Department officials will be placed on suspension for their roles in the irregular Digital Vibes deal

Former acting Health DG Dr. Anban Pillay is among the officials who will be served with suspension letters on Thursday

It's understood a total of 18 people linked to the dodgy deal have been referred to the NPA to face criminal charges

Health Minister Joe Phaahla held a briefing following the release of the SIU report into the Digita Vibes contract

Seven officials from the Department of Health will be on suspension for their roles in the irregular Digital Vibes communications contract.

The department will issue six suspension letters by the end of business on Thursday, in addition to Director-General Dr. Sandile Buthelezi who was suspended last week.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla held a press briefing on Thursday following the release of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) into the R150 million contract.

He confirmed that former acting director-general Dr Anban Pillay would be among those officials served with suspension letters.

By the close of business today, all affected six officials in the Department of Health would have been served with suspension letters. The acting DG has been working on this since yesterday. Joe Phaahla, Minister of Health

Others facing suspension include former CFO Ian van der Merwe, head of communications Popo Maja, chief director Shireen Pardesi, reports Eyewitness News journalist Babalo Ndenze.

Eyewitness News has learnt that a total of 18 people linked to the dodgy deal have been referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for criminal prosecution.

Ndenze says these may include some of the suspended government officials, family members, and Digital Vibes employees.

The minister noted the serious allegations against a number of officials, notably Dr. Anban Pillay, who will be part of those people suspended by the Health Department. Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News