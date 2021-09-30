Please donate blood, says SANBS, as Covid-19 drains SA blood supplies





SANBS says there is less than three-days of blood stock left in the country

The situation is dire, says the blood service

A person donates blood. Picture: EWN

The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) has under three-day supply of blood supply left currently.

We really are calling on everyone to come and donate. Khensani Mahlangu, Communications Officer - South African National Blood Service (SANBS)

The situation is really dire. Khensani Mahlangu, Communications Officer - South African National Blood Service (SANBS)

We are always looking for all blood groups, but the O blood group is the universal donor blood type. Khensani Mahlangu, Communications Officer - South African National Blood Service (SANBS)

Find all the information regarding blood donations on the SABS website

South African National Blood Service. Picture: SANBS

