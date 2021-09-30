Please donate blood, says SANBS, as Covid-19 drains SA blood supplies
- SANBS says there is less than three-days of blood stock left in the country
- The situation is dire, says the blood service
The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) has under three-day supply of blood supply left currently.
We really are calling on everyone to come and donate.Khensani Mahlangu, Communications Officer - South African National Blood Service (SANBS)
The situation is really dire.Khensani Mahlangu, Communications Officer - South African National Blood Service (SANBS)
We are always looking for all blood groups, but the O blood group is the universal donor blood type.Khensani Mahlangu, Communications Officer - South African National Blood Service (SANBS)
Find all the information regarding blood donations on the SABS website