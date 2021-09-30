The world after Covid-19 can be a far better place - Prof Ian Goldin (Oxford)
-
Humanity reacted to the pandemic in a way that would’ve been hard to imagine at the start of 2020
-
It is possible – but not certain - that the world will emerge on the other side as a much better place
-
The First World War led to a “cycle of devastation” much in contrast to the Second World War, which led to a new world order and the welfare state
Professor Ian Goldin is a leading professor of globalisation at the University of Oxford.
Mike Wills asked him to discuss the vision described in his new book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World” (scroll up to listen).
The book elaborates on an optimistic vision of the future after Covid-19.
It envisions that the way in which Covid-19 has obliterated global norms will ultimately create positive opportunities for change.
The things we’ve seen over the last 18 months would’ve been unimaginable in January 2020 – what governments have done… What science has done… What people have done; the solidarity and sacrifice…Ian Goldin, Professor of Development and Globalisation - University of Oxford
Do we go back to business as usual, my nightmare? Business as usual got us to where we are… The Second World War led to a new world order… the creation of the welfare state. But the First World War led to a cycle of devastation…Ian Goldin, Professor of Development and Globalisation - University of Oxford
This will be a swing away from the Thatcher/Reagan market rules to a much healthier balance…Ian Goldin, Professor of Development and Globalisation - University of Oxford
Many more people will die of starvation around the world than will die of Covid-19… The options for a country like South Africa are greatly limited… This is a time for emergency measures… as long it’s an investment, not consumption… It’s a delicate balance…Ian Goldin, Professor of Development and Globalisation - University of Oxford
Low growth means you are permanently confining people to poverty… even with total redistribution you wouldn’t escape poverty…Ian Goldin, Professor of Development and Globalisation - University of Oxford
I’m very worried… Not enough is happening quickly enough. There hasn’t been enough solidarity… What we don’t want is a cycle where this pandemic leads to further crises and rising inequality…Ian Goldin, Professor of Development and Globalisation - University of Oxford
Description on Amazon:
We are at a crossroads.
The wrecking ball of Covid-19 has destroyed global norms.
Many think that after the devastation there will be a bounce back.
To Ian Goldin, Professor of Development and Globalisation at the University of Oxford, this is a retrograde notion.
He believes that this crisis can create opportunities for change, just as the Second World War forged the ideas behind the Beveridge Report.
Published in 1942, it was revolutionary and laid the foundations for the welfare state alongside a host of other social and economic reforms, changing the world for the better.
Ian Goldin tackles the challenges and opportunities posed by the pandemic, ranging from globalisation to the future of jobs, income inequality and geopolitics, the climate crisis, and the modern city.
It is a fresh, bold call for an optimistic future and one we all have the power to create.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_146585827_post-covid-19-era-helping-hand-for-business-and-economy-concept-government-economic-stimulus-after-c.html?vti=m9770ab3zcacatrw1x-1-1
