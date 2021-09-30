Following recent seal attacks, marine biologist explains what may be happening
- Two recent seal attacks (listen to the audio in the article below) have raised questions about whether this is normal seal behavior
- Marine biologist Dr Greg Hofmeyer suggests male adult seals may become more aggressive during the breeding season
Pippa Hudson talks to an expert to explain what might be the reason for Cape Fur seals to behave so aggressively, and whether or not Sunday's incident could've been a leopard seal.
Dr Greg Hofmeyer is a marine mammal biologist and curator of the marine mammal research collection at Bayworld in Gqeberha. He’s extensively studied seals for the past 29 years, and also published a paper on leopard seals in 2013.
RELATED: Diver recounts being attacked by a seal along False Bay coast
Another Capetonian Carel van der Colff, a dive instructor, spoke to Pippa about his recent seal attack. Listen to his account below:
In case you missed it, listen to Jerome Petersen's account of his attack below:
Dr Hofmeyer says these attacks are not uncommon during the breeding season.
I do not know the details of those attacks, but Cape Fur seals can be aggressive at times and there have been other reports of people being attacked but it is typically by adult males and during the breeding season and often in proximity to breeding colonies.Dr Greg Hofmeyer, Marine mammal biologist
These are animals that become quite territorial during the breeding season when adult males have much higher levels of testosterone.Dr Greg Hofmeyer, Marine mammal biologist
He says they may become aggressive towards people as well as other seals at this time and he notes that it is currently the onset of breeding season.
Why the attack went on for so long when the people were moving away I don't know but I would have thought the animal was very territorial.Dr Greg Hofmeyer, Marine mammal biologist
Every year there is an incident where somebody has been bitten and that is really because they are wild animals doing what wild animals do, not because they are particularly aggressive.Dr Greg Hofmeyer, Marine mammal biologist
The other reason they may attack is if the animal feels under threat, he notes.
Could it have been a leopard seal? He says it is highly unlikely.
Up until a few years ago, there had been several sightings of leopard seals on the South African coast. In the last two years, there have been another ten or twelve. They are usually very young animals and emaciated and in very poor condition. So it is unheard of for them to be on our coast or to be aggressive to people.Dr Greg Hofmeyer, Marine mammal biologist
