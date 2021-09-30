Following recent seal attacks, marine biologist explains what may be happening





Two recent seal attacks (listen to the audio in the article below) have raised questions about whether this is normal seal behavior

Marine biologist Dr Greg Hofmeyer suggests male adult seals may become more aggressive during the breeding season

Pippa Hudson talks to an expert to explain what might be the reason for Cape Fur seals to behave so aggressively, and whether or not Sunday's incident could've been a leopard seal.

Dr Greg Hofmeyer is a marine mammal biologist and curator of the marine mammal research collection at Bayworld in Gqeberha. He’s extensively studied seals for the past 29 years, and also published a paper on leopard seals in 2013.

Dr Hofmeyer says these attacks are not uncommon during the breeding season.

I do not know the details of those attacks, but Cape Fur seals can be aggressive at times and there have been other reports of people being attacked but it is typically by adult males and during the breeding season and often in proximity to breeding colonies. Dr Greg Hofmeyer, Marine mammal biologist

These are animals that become quite territorial during the breeding season when adult males have much higher levels of testosterone. Dr Greg Hofmeyer, Marine mammal biologist

He says they may become aggressive towards people as well as other seals at this time and he notes that it is currently the onset of breeding season.

Why the attack went on for so long when the people were moving away I don't know but I would have thought the animal was very territorial. Dr Greg Hofmeyer, Marine mammal biologist

Every year there is an incident where somebody has been bitten and that is really because they are wild animals doing what wild animals do, not because they are particularly aggressive. Dr Greg Hofmeyer, Marine mammal biologist

The other reason they may attack is if the animal feels under threat, he notes.

Could it have been a leopard seal? He says it is highly unlikely.