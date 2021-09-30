Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name

30 September 2021 3:26 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Stormers
Cape Town Stadium
Newlands
John Maytham
Mike Wills
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
DHL Stadium
Gina Woodburn

Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn.

Cape Town Stadium has a new name, DHL Stadium.

Although no official announcement has been made until now, the new name was in use during the British and Irish Lions tour.

The rebranding of DHL Stadium will commence soon.

DHL Stadium will soon come alive once more. © andreawillmore/123rf.com

RELATED: Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums

Cape Town’s Stormers rugby team will take residence in DHL Stadium, after announcing in 2020 the sale of DHL Newlands to Investec.

DHL Newlands will be demolished for residential and retail developments.

Mike Wills interviewed DHL Stadium Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn (scroll up to listen).

It’s a four-year deal… It’s from today called the DHL Stadium… The asset has enormous value… It really is the right strategy…

Gina Woodburn, Commercial Manager - DHL Stadium

We’re waiting [for spectators to return] … Next year we have the World Rugby Sevens in September and the HSBC Sevens in December… The second half of next year has a full calendar…

Gina Woodburn, Commercial Manager - DHL Stadium

A stadium… is an asset that lasts 100 years…

Gina Woodburn, Commercial Manager - DHL Stadium



