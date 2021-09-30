Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name





Cape Town Stadium has a new name, DHL Stadium.

Although no official announcement has been made until now, the new name was in use during the British and Irish Lions tour.

The rebranding of DHL Stadium will commence soon.

DHL Stadium will soon come alive once more. © andreawillmore/123rf.com

RELATED: Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums

Cape Town’s Stormers rugby team will take residence in DHL Stadium, after announcing in 2020 the sale of DHL Newlands to Investec.

DHL Newlands will be demolished for residential and retail developments.

Mike Wills interviewed DHL Stadium Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn (scroll up to listen).

We are thrilled to reveal that Cape Town Stadium has officially been renamed DHL Stadium. It’s the new home of the DHL @THESTORMERS & DHL @WP_RUGBY and will play host to a variety of world class events. We can’t wait to welcome you for epic sportainment experiences! #DHLDelivers pic.twitter.com/qbRVCf6MKV — DHL Africa (@DHLAfrica) September 29, 2021

It’s a four-year deal… It’s from today called the DHL Stadium… The asset has enormous value… It really is the right strategy… Gina Woodburn, Commercial Manager - DHL Stadium

We’re waiting [for spectators to return] … Next year we have the World Rugby Sevens in September and the HSBC Sevens in December… The second half of next year has a full calendar… Gina Woodburn, Commercial Manager - DHL Stadium