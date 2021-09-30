WC ANC to hold press briefing next week as CT mayoral candidate remains mystery
- When will the ANC nominate a mayoral candidate for Cape Town?
- The party's provincial leader Cameron Dugmore says the ANC WC will hold a press briefing next week
- Other parties have already erected their posters and hit the campaign trail ahead of the November 1 polls.
The ANC in the Western Cape is expected to hold a media briefing next week to explain why it has not announced its mayoral candidate for the City of Cape Town.
ANC provincial elections head Cameron Dugmore would not be drawn on whether the party would be naming a candidate or running with a collective campaign ahead of the local government elections.
"When we have this press briefing to explain our position around mayoral candidates, that issue will become clear in terms of our approach", Dugmore tells CapeTalk.
RELATED: ANC Western Cape's Dugmore vows best people will run municipalities if elected
Election season is in full swing and most political parties have already erected their campaign posters - but not the ANC.
Dugmore has admitted that the ANC's ongoing financial woes have affected the party's campaigning abilities.
RELATED: No election posters up in CPT yet? No worries we're on track, says ANC's Dugmore
He claims that the party has been conducting an intensive candidate selection process over the past four months.
Earlier this month, the ANC was handed a lifeline when the Electoral Commission reopened its candidate registration process after the party had missed the initial deadline in 93 municipalities.
It's no secret that we are going into a campaign with financial constraints, and that has impacted us.Cameron Dugmore, ANC Leader - Western Cape Legislature
We will be convening a press briefing... probably early next week to explain the ANC's approach to the issue of mayoral candidates, not only for Cape Town but also for the 24 other municipalities in the Western Cape outside of the metro.Cameron Dugmore, ANC Leader - Western Cape Legislature
The press briefing will take place next week and we will then be able to provide clarity on this matter. I know it's a cryptic answer, but it's an answer I can give at this time.Cameron Dugmore, ANC Leader - Western Cape Legislature
I wish our posters were up already, but they're on the way.Cameron Dugmore, ANC Leader - Western Cape Legislature
