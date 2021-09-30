'Nedbank told me to collect card from branch that closed more than a year ago!'
Alerted to a ridiculous situation a bank client found herself in, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler decided to investigate what the actual rate of bank branch closures is in the face of the Covid-19 lockdown.
The woman had received an SMS from Nedbank telling her to collect her new credit card from the Benmore Gardens branch or arrange delivery for a fee of R160.
Nothing unusual about that, except that the branch in question had been closed more than a year before.
Is this a common problem? she asked Knowler in a tweet.
The consumer journalist followed up by asking banks how many branches they'd closed since January 2020.
She also wanted to know whether their saved customer notification info had been updated in order to avoid naming branches that no longer exist.
Nedbank responded to say that it had closed 52 branches - the largest number among the banks polled.
There was an error on the part of Nedbank so SMSs sent to our clients were aligned to the branch where the client’s last card was collected, which could have been up to 2-3 years ago.Nedbank
Nedbank went on to say that clients are given the opportunity to change their branch for card collection but if they fail to do so, the existing branch will be used for delivery of their card.
"That said, we regret to advise that Nedbank Benmore closure was not identified at the time of the card renewal process being initiated. The system issue has been identified and will be rectified."
Absa reported a 3% decline in the number of branches from January 2020 to June 2021, down to to 611.
FNB and Standard Bank on the other hand have increased their number of branches, while Capitec said it continues to grow its branch footprint according to needs assessment.
FNB has for some years encouraged its credit card holders to have their cards couriered to them for free, but 50-55% of clients still opt to collect at a branch Knowler reports.
And last month Pick n Pay and Standard Bank announced a partnership where Standard Bank is building in-store branches staffed by their people in select P n P stores...Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
For more detail, listen to the interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_107735258_mad-young-female-annoyed-with-scam-or-spam-messages-on-smartphone-frustrated-woman-receive-bad-news-.html?term=no%2Binternet&vti=n8boy6yf4f8dk6uks5-1-66
More from Business
'A lot of talk about reform from Finance Minister but not enough about delivery'
The Money Show interviews Standard Chartered Bank's Razia Khan after Enoch Godongwana's speech at National Investment Dialogue.Read More
Stellar results for Capitec, client base grows to almost 17 million
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Gerrie Fourie about Capitec Bank's half-year results and growing range of offerings.Read More
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name
Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn.Read More
The world after Covid-19 can be a far better place - Prof Ian Goldin (Oxford)
Mike Wills interviews Professor Ian Goldin (University of Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”.Read More
Zweli Mkhize served the nation well - President Cyril Ramaphosa
The fact that Zweli Mkhize resigned in the wake of the Digital Vibes corruption scandal was honourable, says President Ramaphosa.Read More
How to rebuild a good credit score after a rough patch
Africa Melane interviews Annaline van der Poel of Debt Rescue.Read More
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem
Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions.Read More
New law to force companies to reveal wage gap between highest- and lowest-paid
The Money Show interviews Andrew Woodburn (MD, Amrop Woodburn Mann) about the redrafted Companies Amendment Bill.Read More
Digital Vibes: 'We've made sure that we are able to follow the money' - SIU
Bruce Whitfield interviews Special Investigations Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago and Accountability Now's Paul Hoffman.Read More
More from Local
SA moves to Lockdown Level 1 on Friday, vaxx certificate to be rolled out soon
President Cyril Ramaphosa updated South Africans on relaxed regulations in force from midnight on Thursday 30 September.Read More
[WATCH] Ramaphosa updates South Africans on lockdown restrictions tonight at 8pm
The Presidency has confirmed that there will be a national address on Thursday evening.Read More
SA universities collaborate on project to promote teaching in African languages
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Associate Professor Dion Nkomo about the plan to boost African languages in universities.Read More
Following recent seal attacks, marine biologist explains what may be happening
Pippa Hudson talks to an expert Dr Greg Hofmeyer, a marine mammal biologist who has studied seals for decades.Read More
Zweli Mkhize served the nation well - President Cyril Ramaphosa
The fact that Zweli Mkhize resigned in the wake of the Digital Vibes corruption scandal was honourable, says President Ramaphosa.Read More
'Breakthrough' expected in Khayelitsha triple murder case as police chase leads
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Brigadier Novela Potelwa about the SAPS investigation into the Khayelitsha triple murder.Read More
Small dorp tour: Why Stilbaai should definitely be on your list
Lester Kiewit continues to wend his 'virtual' way through our small towns and chats to Halycon Cove owner Jonathon Steward.Read More
'Why there?' - Academic isn't sold on River Club for Amazon’s headquarters
Presenter Mike Wills chats to activist and academic Dr. Laurine Platzky about the plans to turn the River Club into Amazon’s HQ.Read More
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem
Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Small dorp tour: Why Stilbaai should definitely be on your list
Lester Kiewit continues to wend his 'virtual' way through our small towns and chats to Halycon Cove owner Jonathon Steward.Read More
How to rebuild a good credit score after a rough patch
Africa Melane interviews Annaline van der Poel of Debt Rescue.Read More
How Covid has changed funerals or 'end of life processes'
Social Anthropologist Dr Helen McDonald and Sociologist Dr Elena Moore discuss the customs and rituals of funerals and marriage.Read More
DNA tested: Refilwe Moloto and her team – here’s where their ancestors come from
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Lindsay Petersen, Operations Manager at Artisan Biomed.Read More
Finally free of bad debt? Tips on how to rebuild your good credit score
Africa Melane speaks to Annaline van der Poel, New Business Manager at Debt Rescue to find out how.Read More
New law to force companies to reveal wage gap between highest- and lowest-paid
The Money Show interviews Andrew Woodburn (MD, Amrop Woodburn Mann) about the redrafted Companies Amendment Bill.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the fully electric Porsche Taycan – got R2.3 million?
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
How to use your retirement fund to help you buy your own home
Mandy Wiener speaks to Shameer Chothia, Senior Consultant at Momentum Corporate Advice and Administration.Read More
Looking down on Crocs wearers no longer acceptable says high-society magazine
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More