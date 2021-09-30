Stellar results for Capitec, client base grows to almost 17 million





Capitec Bank's half-year earnings surged according to the results posted for the six months ended on 31 August 2021.

Headline earnings per share rose by 513% to 3 447 cents, from 562 cents in the prior period.

Earnings per share increased by 531% to 3 387 cents, from 537 cents.

Capitec's active client base grew to 16.8 million.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Capitec Bank CEO, Gerrie Fourie.

[Since the end of August] we've brought in another 180,000 for September so we'll probably surpass that [17 million] in the next month. Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank

At what point does customer acquisition hit a ceiling?

It's a question of how these clients are utilised and optimised says Fourie.

We've got 6 million clients that actually deposit their salaries with us and then 8.9 million who are making use of our app or our digital offer, and then there are 6 million clients that are saving with us and a million credit clients. Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank

For us the focus is actually more to ensure that client base takes up our full product range... That's why we've started with purpose lending... where we pay directly to a supplier... for example with building we've got a an agreement with CTM... Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank

When we're looking at 'purpose' we're looking at vehicles, building, medical and education... For us that's another avenue to start growing the credit side... We can score a client better and we can offer better interest rates... You get better behaviour... Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank

Fourie emphasizes Capitec is moving out of the short-term micro-lending space.

The average term of the Bank's loans now is 40 months.

The new access facility that we've launched is one where if you get approved for let's say R100,000 you only pay interest on when you really use it, and you only pay a monthly fee on when you actually use it. Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank

What about concerns regarding the risk of deferring the payment of loans? asks Whitfield.

Fourie notes that Capitec does another full credit and affordability check if a client wants to consolidate a loan.

