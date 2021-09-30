'A lot of talk about reform from Finance Minister but not enough about delivery'
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has outlined his plans to build an inclusive economy.
The Minister delivered his speech Investment Challenges and Opportunities in South Africa and the Continent at the National Investment Dialogue on Thursday.
The plan envisages new investments in energy; water and sanitation; roads and bridges; human settlements, health and education; digital infrastructure and public transport.Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana
Elements the Minister cited as critical to creating an environment conducive to investment, included reform of the electricity supply industry, auctioning spectrum and improving logistics capability.
Bruce Whitfield interviewed Razia Khan who who took part in a panel discussion with Godongwana.
Khan is the Chief Economist and Head of Research for Africa and the Middle East at Standard Chartered Bank.
Asked whether there was any significant change to be seen in the new Finance Minister's approach, this is how she responded:
I think there is a widespread realisation possibly reflected by all the panelists... that South Africa's key challenge at this point is growth, and that something needs to be done.Razia Khan, Chief Economist - Standard Chartered Bank
There was an admission from the Minister that certain things had taken too long, she notes.
There was a lot of talk about reform, perhaps not enough emphasis on delivery, 'this needs to change'...Razia Khan, Chief Economist - Standard Chartered Bank
Everyone was looking very carefully at some of the long-promised reforms. Spectrum licensing - what's happening there, and with other reforms that could be under way?Razia Khan, Chief Economist - Standard Chartered Bank
What was encouraging was the emphasis on growth, but of course it comes against this backdrop where this has to be front and centre for anyone looking at South Africa.Razia Khan, Chief Economist - Standard Chartered Bank
Listen to the in-depth discussion on The Money Show:
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Business
'Nedbank told me to collect card from branch that closed more than a year ago!'
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates the rate of bank branch closures and if customer info's being updated, on The Money ShowRead More
Stellar results for Capitec, client base grows to almost 17 million
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Gerrie Fourie about Capitec Bank's half-year results and growing range of offerings.Read More
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name
Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn.Read More
The world after Covid-19 can be a far better place - Prof Ian Goldin (Oxford)
Mike Wills interviews Professor Ian Goldin (University of Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”.Read More
Zweli Mkhize served the nation well - President Cyril Ramaphosa
The fact that Zweli Mkhize resigned in the wake of the Digital Vibes corruption scandal was honourable, says President Ramaphosa.Read More
How to rebuild a good credit score after a rough patch
Africa Melane interviews Annaline van der Poel of Debt Rescue.Read More
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem
Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions.Read More
New law to force companies to reveal wage gap between highest- and lowest-paid
The Money Show interviews Andrew Woodburn (MD, Amrop Woodburn Mann) about the redrafted Companies Amendment Bill.Read More
Digital Vibes: 'We've made sure that we are able to follow the money' - SIU
Bruce Whitfield interviews Special Investigations Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago and Accountability Now's Paul Hoffman.Read More
More from Politics
Health Dept suspends six more officials implicated in Digital Vibes saga
Middy Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze about the Health Dept's response to the Digital Vibes report.Read More
Zweli Mkhize served the nation well - President Cyril Ramaphosa
The fact that Zweli Mkhize resigned in the wake of the Digital Vibes corruption scandal was honourable, says President Ramaphosa.Read More
Digital Vibes: 'We've made sure that we are able to follow the money' - SIU
Bruce Whitfield interviews Special Investigations Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago and Accountability Now's Paul Hoffman.Read More
Zondo Commission given fifth extension amid apparent tensions with Justice Dept
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the latest extension granted to the Zondo Commission.Read More
ANC Western Cape's Dugmore vows best people will run municipalities if elected
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the ANC's head of local government elections in the province, Cameron Dugmore about its manifesto.Read More
SA records first budget surplus in three years (excludes debt servicing costs)
The Money Show talks to Citibank Economist Gina Schoeman about the primary budget surplus recorded for the three months to June.Read More
Good Party's Brett Herron on affordable housing and helping the homeless
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Brett Herron about the Good Party manifesto launched ahead of the local government elections.Read More
New ethics unit for "rotten" public servants after grant corruption exposed
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr. Salomon Hoogenraad-Vermaak about the Public Administration Ethics, Integrity and Disciplinary Technical Assistance Unit.Read More
40 million people haven’t registered to vote - Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick)
Bruce Whitfield asks Ferial Haffajee how parties are faring in their campaigning amid the continuous decay of our municipalities.Read More