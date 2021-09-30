'A lot of talk about reform from Finance Minister but not enough about delivery'





New Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana at the swearing in ceremony at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 6 August 2021. Picture: GCIS.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has outlined his plans to build an inclusive economy.

The Minister delivered his speech Investment Challenges and Opportunities in South Africa and the Continent at the National Investment Dialogue on Thursday.

The plan envisages new investments in energy; water and sanitation; roads and bridges; human settlements, health and education; digital infrastructure and public transport. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana

Elements the Minister cited as critical to creating an environment conducive to investment, included reform of the electricity supply industry, auctioning spectrum and improving logistics capability.

Bruce Whitfield interviewed Razia Khan who who took part in a panel discussion with Godongwana.

Khan is the Chief Economist and Head of Research for Africa and the Middle East at Standard Chartered Bank.

Asked whether there was any significant change to be seen in the new Finance Minister's approach, this is how she responded:

I think there is a widespread realisation possibly reflected by all the panelists... that South Africa's key challenge at this point is growth, and that something needs to be done. Razia Khan, Chief Economist - Standard Chartered Bank

There was an admission from the Minister that certain things had taken too long, she notes.

There was a lot of talk about reform, perhaps not enough emphasis on delivery, 'this needs to change'... Razia Khan, Chief Economist - Standard Chartered Bank

Everyone was looking very carefully at some of the long-promised reforms. Spectrum licensing - what's happening there, and with other reforms that could be under way? Razia Khan, Chief Economist - Standard Chartered Bank

What was encouraging was the emphasis on growth, but of course it comes against this backdrop where this has to be front and centre for anyone looking at South Africa. Razia Khan, Chief Economist - Standard Chartered Bank

