[WATCH] Ramaphosa updates South Africans on lockdown restrictions tonight at 8pm

There have been strong calls to further ease lockdown restrictions after South Africa moved to Level 2 two weeks ago

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address South Africans at 8pm tonight after reviewing the Level 2 regulations that were implemented two weeks ago.

Ramphosa met with the NCCC and the President's Coordinating Council on Wednesday.

He's been facing pressure to further ease the lockdown regulations.