[WATCH] Ramaphosa updates South Africans on lockdown restrictions tonight at 8pm
- President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Thursday
- Ramaphosa met with the NCCC and the President's Coordinating Council this week
- There have been strong calls to further ease lockdown restrictions after South Africa moved to Level 2 two weeks ago
President @CyrilRamaphosa will address the nation at 20h00 today on developments in the country’s response to the #COVID19 pandemic, following meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet. https://t.co/L3fB2yHheZ pic.twitter.com/gPkVOcL3Zu— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) September 30, 2021
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address South Africans at 8pm tonight after reviewing the Level 2 regulations that were implemented two weeks ago.
Ramphosa met with the NCCC and the President's Coordinating Council on Wednesday.
He's been facing pressure to further ease the lockdown regulations.
