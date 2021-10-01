Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 08:45
Sports Showdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Lewis - Head of Content at bet.co.za
Today at 09:15
amina peck
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Amiena Peck
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:15
Ostrich in Ottery?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Trevor The Farmer
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Kitty Harris
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bianca Resnekov - Style and Design Contributor at CapeTalk
Today at 13:35
Film Club - Bond, James Bond
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Stefan Rheeder - marketing manager at United International Pictures
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
No Items to show
Up Next: The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Level 1: Relaxed gathering restrictions spark fears of super-spreader events Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to infectious disease expert Dr. Vicky Baillie about South Africa's move to Level 1. 1 October 2021 8:44 AM
Winde urges over-50s to get fully vaccinated in time for festive season Presenter Mike Wills chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde for his weekly update on the provincial Covid-19 response. 1 October 2021 7:24 AM
SA moves to Lockdown Level 1 on Friday, vaxx certificate to be rolled out soon President Cyril Ramaphosa updated South Africans on relaxed regulations in force from midnight on Thursday 30 September. 30 September 2021 8:42 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa hopeful SA will be moved off UK red list after call with Boris Johnson President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Thursday night and moved South Africa to an adjusted lockdown Level 1. 1 October 2021 7:56 AM
'A lot of talk about reform from Finance Minister but not enough about delivery' The Money Show interviews Standard Chartered Bank's Razia Khan after Enoch Godongwana's speech at National Investment Dialogue. 30 September 2021 9:14 PM
Health Dept suspends six more officials implicated in Digital Vibes saga Middy Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze about the Health Dept's response to the Digital Vib... 30 September 2021 1:56 PM
View all Politics
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 6:37 AM
'Nedbank told me to collect card from branch that closed more than a year ago!' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates the rate of bank branch closures and if customer info's being updated, on The Money Show 30 September 2021 7:24 PM
Stellar results for Capitec, client base grows to almost 17 million Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Gerrie Fourie about Capitec Bank's half-year results and growing range of offerings. 30 September 2021 7:09 PM
View all Business
Small dorp tour: Why Stilbaai should definitely be on your list Lester Kiewit continues to wend his 'virtual' way through our small towns and chats to Halycon Cove owner Jonathon Steward. 30 September 2021 11:34 AM
How to rebuild a good credit score after a rough patch Africa Melane interviews Annaline van der Poel of Debt Rescue. 30 September 2021 10:53 AM
How Covid has changed funerals or 'end of life processes' Social Anthropologist Dr Helen McDonald and Sociologist Dr Elena Moore discuss the customs and rituals of funerals and marriage. 30 September 2021 10:08 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
Killarney Raceway protest? Spinner gives his view and Killarney manager responds Mike Wills speaks to spinner Gerrard Cooper who says the racetrack won't host their events. The racetrack manager responds. 29 September 2021 12:24 PM
View all Sport
Levels of MDMA in river at Glastonbury Festival so high it threatens wildlife Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 29 September 2021 3:00 PM
R Kelly vows to prove innocence after sex crimes conviction In 2019 Sara-Jayne King spoke to Kelly's protegee Sparkle about her relationship with the R&B star. 28 September 2021 1:50 PM
YouTube star in the making? YouTube NextUp contest open to SA content creators Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lead for YouTube partnerships in South Africa, Zeph Masote about the competition for content creators.  28 September 2021 7:45 AM
View all Entertainment
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions. 29 September 2021 9:01 PM
Ramaphosa calls for UN to urgently address slavery reparations Lester Kiewit speaks to UWC Prof Ciraj Rassool about reparations regarding the slave trade. 29 September 2021 11:26 AM
35 (of 39) miners escape by ladder after being trapped 1.2 km underground Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 29 September 2021 11:00 AM
View all World
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 6:37 AM
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
View all Africa
The world after Covid-19 can be a far better place - Prof Ian Goldin (Oxford) Mike Wills interviews Professor Ian Goldin (University of Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”. 30 September 2021 1:41 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the fully electric Porsche Taycan – got R2.3 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 29 September 2021 2:17 PM
Zweli Mkhize lied to the nation and the President - Special Investigating Unit Mandy Wiener interviews Pieter Louis Myburgh, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick. 29 September 2021 12:27 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Winde urges over-50s to get fully vaccinated in time for festive season

1 October 2021 7:24 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Alan Winde
Festive Season
December Holidays
COVID-19
fourth wave
fully vaccinated

Presenter Mike Wills chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde for his weekly update on the provincial Covid-19 response.
  • Premier Winde has urged residents who are 50 years and older to get fully vaccinated before December
  • Health data from the third wave has shown that those 50 and older at the highest risk of severe illness and death after Covid-19 infection
FILE: Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. Picture: @alanwinde/Twitter

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has called on residents who are 50 years and older to ensure that they are fully vaccinated ahead of the December holidays in order to have maximum protection against Covid-19.

Winde says people who are over 50 years old, or who have comorbidities, are at the highest risk of being hospitalised, ending up in ICU, and dying.

Provincial health officials have released new data from the third wave which confirms this.

Between 10 June and 24 September 2021, it was found that:

  • Of the 215 006 cases, 30% were recorded in those 50 years and older;

  • Of the 24 445 hospital admissions, 60% were recorded in those 50 years and older; and

  • Of the 7 423 deaths, 83% were recorded in those 50 years and older.

According to Winde, 66.6% of people aged 60 and above have been vaccinated in the province and 54.25% of the 50-59 group have received their jabs.

Winde says residents must aim to be fully vaccinated by the start of our festive season on 1 December.

For this to happen, people must have their first dose by 20 October, he advises.

"You want to enjoy the festive season, but you also want to make sure that we are protecting ourselves for that potential fourth wave", Winde says.

For me, the big pressure is now 50 and above and [poeple with] comorbidities. We've got to get those numbers up higher, because those are our citizens that are at risk.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Let's use this opportunity now to... get our numbers back up to 40,000 and 50,000 a day. The capability is there, let's not waste it.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

We've put a timeline to say, in the next 20 days is the time to get your first dose so that your second dose is in time that you are protected by the summer season.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier



1 October 2021 7:24 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Alan Winde
Festive Season
December Holidays
COVID-19
fourth wave
fully vaccinated

More from Local

Level 1: Relaxed gathering restrictions spark fears of super-spreader events

1 October 2021 8:44 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to infectious disease expert Dr. Vicky Baillie about South Africa's move to Level 1.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA moves to Lockdown Level 1 on Friday, vaxx certificate to be rolled out soon

30 September 2021 8:42 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa updated South Africans on relaxed regulations in force from midnight on Thursday 30 September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Nedbank told me to collect card from branch that closed more than a year ago!'

30 September 2021 7:24 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates the rate of bank branch closures and if customer info's being updated, on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Ramaphosa updates South Africans on lockdown restrictions tonight at 8pm

30 September 2021 5:10 PM

The Presidency has confirmed that there will be a national address on Thursday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA universities collaborate on project to promote teaching in African languages

30 September 2021 3:33 PM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Associate Professor Dion Nkomo about the plan to boost African languages in universities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Following recent seal attacks, marine biologist explains what may be happening

30 September 2021 2:08 PM

Pippa Hudson talks to an expert Dr Greg Hofmeyer, a marine mammal biologist who has studied seals for decades.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zweli Mkhize served the nation well - President Cyril Ramaphosa

30 September 2021 11:52 AM

The fact that Zweli Mkhize resigned in the wake of the Digital Vibes corruption scandal was honourable, says President Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Breakthrough' expected in Khayelitsha triple murder case as police chase leads

30 September 2021 11:51 AM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Brigadier Novela Potelwa about the SAPS investigation into the Khayelitsha triple murder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Small dorp tour: Why Stilbaai should definitely be on your list

30 September 2021 11:34 AM

Lester Kiewit continues to wend his 'virtual' way through our small towns and chats to Halycon Cove owner Jonathon Steward.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Why there?' - Academic isn't sold on River Club for Amazon’s headquarters

30 September 2021 10:48 AM

Presenter Mike Wills chats to activist and academic Dr. Laurine Platzky about the plans to turn the River Club into Amazon’s HQ.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA moves to Lockdown Level 1 on Friday, vaxx certificate to be rolled out soon

Local

Winde urges over-50s to get fully vaccinated in time for festive season

Local

Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name

Business Sport

EWN Highlights

Mother of teen raped at Stellenbosch Hospital speaks out

1 October 2021 8:39 AM

Cold & wet weekend ahead as Eskom appeals to you to use electricity sparingly

1 October 2021 8:30 AM

Minister Phaahla thanks Digital Vibes scandal whistleblowers

1 October 2021 7:54 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA