Winde urges over-50s to get fully vaccinated in time for festive season
- Premier Winde has urged residents who are 50 years and older to get fully vaccinated before December
- Health data from the third wave has shown that those 50 and older at the highest risk of severe illness and death after Covid-19 infection
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has called on residents who are 50 years and older to ensure that they are fully vaccinated ahead of the December holidays in order to have maximum protection against Covid-19.
Winde says people who are over 50 years old, or who have comorbidities, are at the highest risk of being hospitalised, ending up in ICU, and dying.
Provincial health officials have released new data from the third wave which confirms this.
Between 10 June and 24 September 2021, it was found that:
-
Of the 215 006 cases, 30% were recorded in those 50 years and older;
-
Of the 24 445 hospital admissions, 60% were recorded in those 50 years and older; and
-
Of the 7 423 deaths, 83% were recorded in those 50 years and older.
According to Winde, 66.6% of people aged 60 and above have been vaccinated in the province and 54.25% of the 50-59 group have received their jabs.
Winde says residents must aim to be fully vaccinated by the start of our festive season on 1 December.
For this to happen, people must have their first dose by 20 October, he advises.
"You want to enjoy the festive season, but you also want to make sure that we are protecting ourselves for that potential fourth wave", Winde says.
For me, the big pressure is now 50 and above and [poeple with] comorbidities. We've got to get those numbers up higher, because those are our citizens that are at risk.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Let's use this opportunity now to... get our numbers back up to 40,000 and 50,000 a day. The capability is there, let's not waste it.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
We've put a timeline to say, in the next 20 days is the time to get your first dose so that your second dose is in time that you are protected by the summer season.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Source : @alanwinde/Twitter
