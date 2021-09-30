SA moves to Lockdown Level 1 on Friday, vaxx certificate to be rolled out soon





The President announced the move to Adjusted Alert Level 1 after meetings with the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), the President's Coordinating Council and Cabinet this week.

These are the main changes:

- Curfew hours are adjusted to 12 midnight - 4 am

- Non-essential establishments like bars and restaurants to close at 11 pm

- 750 people will be allowed at indoor gatherings, and 2,000 at outdoor gatherings limited to 50% of venue capacity

- Funerals are restricted to a maximum of 100 people, still no night vigils or post-funeral gatherings permitted

- Alcohol sales permitted as per normal licensing conditions, barred after 11 pm

The President said the VoomaVaccination Weekends will kick off on Friday 1 October and he will lead the inaugural event in Katlehong, Gauteng.

President @CyrilRamaphosa will tomorrow, 01 October 2021, lead the inaugural #VoomaVaccination Weekend in Katlehong, Gauteng.



Vooma Vaccination Weekends aim to mobilise citizens to get vaccinated as a means to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. https://t.co/YA7t5szXmK pic.twitter.com/XHK8e4Yii8 — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) September 30, 2021

Ramaphosa also announced that the Health Department will soon be rolling out a vaccination certificate "which will provide a secure and a verifiable proof of vaccination".

This certificate can be used to facilitate travel, to access establishments and gatherings and other forms of activity that require proof of vaccination status. President Cyril Ramaphosa

Our approach on this matter is informed the World Health Organization's guidelines and is in line with international best practise. President Cyril Ramaphosa

He also touched on the UK's red listing of South Africa, saying discussions on the issue continue.

Listen to President Ramaphosa's full address below: