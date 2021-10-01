'CT election results detemined by who turns up to vote - and what race they are'





Voter turnout and race will be two key factors in the November polls, says political analyst Melanie Verwoerd

Verwoerd says the Democratic Alliance benefits from a high turnout of white voters in Cape Town

Good party leader Patricia de Lille puts up an election poster in Cape Town. Picture: @ForGoodZA/Twitter

Political analyst Melanie Verwoerd says race and voter turnout will be the biggest predictors of election outcomes in the City of Cape Town.

According to Verwoerd, black Africans largely vote EFF and ANC whereas white people tend to vote DA or FF Plus.

She argues that the DA will benefit from a stronger white turnout and a lower turnout of black voters on 1 November.

In the 2016 municipal election results, the black turnout in Cape Town was 54% and the white turnout was 74%.

Verwoerd also predicts that the DA may lose more of the coloured vote in the upcoming elections due to the 2018 fallout with former mayor Patricia de Lille who now leads the GOOD Party.

She says the coloured vote in the Western Cape makes up 48% of the voting population in the province.

"The big question then remains to what extent coloured voters will turn out and who they will vote for", Verwoerd writes in her latest News24 column.

Throughout the country, turnout becomes a very big determining factor. Melanie Verwoerd, columnist

The first thing we know is that race is still one of the biggest determinations in terms of predicting elections but alos in the outcome. Melanie Verwoerd, columnist

The one thing that has consistently helped the DA is the fact that, particularly white people turn up to vote and increasingly less and less African people or black people have turned up to vote. Melanie Verwoerd, columnist

The DA would like to keep in the historically white polling stations their turnout to be around 75% which they have been to a large extent getting, and the ANC would like to up their because theirs has been significantly lower. Melanie Verwoerd, columnist