'CT election results detemined by who turns up to vote - and what race they are'
- Voter turnout and race will be two key factors in the November polls, says political analyst Melanie Verwoerd
- Verwoerd says the Democratic Alliance benefits from a high turnout of white voters in Cape Town
Political analyst Melanie Verwoerd says race and voter turnout will be the biggest predictors of election outcomes in the City of Cape Town.
According to Verwoerd, black Africans largely vote EFF and ANC whereas white people tend to vote DA or FF Plus.
She argues that the DA will benefit from a stronger white turnout and a lower turnout of black voters on 1 November.
In the 2016 municipal election results, the black turnout in Cape Town was 54% and the white turnout was 74%.
Verwoerd also predicts that the DA may lose more of the coloured vote in the upcoming elections due to the 2018 fallout with former mayor Patricia de Lille who now leads the GOOD Party.
She says the coloured vote in the Western Cape makes up 48% of the voting population in the province.
"The big question then remains to what extent coloured voters will turn out and who they will vote for", Verwoerd writes in her latest News24 column.
Throughout the country, turnout becomes a very big determining factor.Melanie Verwoerd, columnist
The first thing we know is that race is still one of the biggest determinations in terms of predicting elections but alos in the outcome.Melanie Verwoerd, columnist
The one thing that has consistently helped the DA is the fact that, particularly white people turn up to vote and increasingly less and less African people or black people have turned up to vote.Melanie Verwoerd, columnist
The DA would like to keep in the historically white polling stations their turnout to be around 75% which they have been to a large extent getting, and the ANC would like to up their because theirs has been significantly lower.Melanie Verwoerd, columnist
If people en masse do not turn up on the day, it will certainly favour the DA to a large extent because it will push up the white percentages a lot.Melanie Verwoerd, columnist
Source : @ForGoodZA/Twitter
More from Spotlight on Local Elections 2021
IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa outlines key manifesto points
Mandy Wiener speaks to IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa about service delivery promises.Read More
ANC elects Mpho Moerane as new mayor of Joburg – 30 days before the election
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Senior Political Reporter Theto Mahlakoana.Read More
Cape Independence Party on why a referendum to exit SA is possible
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cape Independence Party leader, Jack Miller ahead of the local government elections.Read More
WC ANC to hold press briefing next week as CT mayoral candidate remains mystery
Presenter Mike Wills chats to the ANC's provincial head of elections Cameron Dugmore.Read More
ANC Western Cape's Dugmore vows best people will run municipalities if elected
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the ANC's head of local government elections in the province, Cameron Dugmore about its manifesto.Read More
Good Party's Brett Herron on affordable housing and helping the homeless
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Brett Herron about the Good Party manifesto launched ahead of the local government elections.Read More
40 million people haven’t registered to vote - Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick)
Bruce Whitfield asks Ferial Haffajee how parties are faring in their campaigning amid the continuous decay of our municipalities.Read More
We want to vote for citizens who've been engaged with their communtity - Maimane
Lester Kiewit speaks to Mmusi Maimane, executive leader of the One South Africa Movement.Read More
For 27 years parties give us empty promises, says political analyst Xolani Dube
Mandy Wiener speaks to analyst at Xubera Institute For Research And Development Xolani Dube about the election manifestos.Read More