Ramaphosa hopeful SA will be moved off UK red list after call with Boris Johnson





President Ramaphosa says he's spoken to Boris Johnson about the UK's travel ban on SA

The United Kingdom is set to review the red list issue with South Africa in the coming days

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in Pretoria on 5 March 2020 to address the media about the first case of the coronavirus in South Africa. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he's “hopeful” that South Africa could soon be removed from Britain's controversial travel red list.

Ramaphosa says he discussed the matter during a call with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday.

The president shared the news on Thursday evening during his address.

It's expected that the United Kingdom will review the red list issue with South Africa within the next two weeks.

I put South Africa’s case to him [Boris Johnson], which he understood very well. We both agreed that decisions of this nature should be informed by science and are hopeful of a positive outcome when the issue comes up for review in the coming days. President Cyril Ramaphosa

President Ramaphosa also announced that the Department of Health will soon be rolling out a vaccination certificate, which will provide a secure and verifiable proof of vaccination.

He says the certificate can be used to facilitate travel, access to establishments and gatherings, and other forms of activity that require proof of vaccination status.

Our approach is informed by World Health Organization guidelines and is in line with international best practice. President Cyril Ramaphosa