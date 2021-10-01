Ramaphosa hopeful SA will be moved off UK red list after call with Boris Johnson
- President Ramaphosa says he's spoken to Boris Johnson about the UK's travel ban on SA
- The United Kingdom is set to review the red list issue with South Africa in the coming days
President Cyril Ramaphosa says he's “hopeful” that South Africa could soon be removed from Britain's controversial travel red list.
Ramaphosa says he discussed the matter during a call with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday.
The president shared the news on Thursday evening during his address.
It's expected that the United Kingdom will review the red list issue with South Africa within the next two weeks.
I put South Africa’s case to him [Boris Johnson], which he understood very well. We both agreed that decisions of this nature should be informed by science and are hopeful of a positive outcome when the issue comes up for review in the coming days.President Cyril Ramaphosa
RELATED: SA moves to Lockdown Level 1 on Friday, vaxx certificate to be rolled out soon
President Ramaphosa also announced that the Department of Health will soon be rolling out a vaccination certificate, which will provide a secure and verifiable proof of vaccination.
He says the certificate can be used to facilitate travel, access to establishments and gatherings, and other forms of activity that require proof of vaccination status.
Our approach is informed by World Health Organization guidelines and is in line with international best practice.President Cyril Ramaphosa
Streamlining and standardising proof of vaccination will also go a long way towards getting a number of international travel restrictions both from and into our country eased.President Cyril Ramaphosa
Source : Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Politics
'A lot of talk about reform from Finance Minister but not enough about delivery'
The Money Show interviews Standard Chartered Bank's Razia Khan after Enoch Godongwana's speech at National Investment Dialogue.Read More
Health Dept suspends six more officials implicated in Digital Vibes saga
Middy Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze about the Health Dept's response to the Digital Vibes report.Read More
Zweli Mkhize served the nation well - President Cyril Ramaphosa
The fact that Zweli Mkhize resigned in the wake of the Digital Vibes corruption scandal was honourable, says President Ramaphosa.Read More
Digital Vibes: 'We've made sure that we are able to follow the money' - SIU
Bruce Whitfield interviews Special Investigations Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago and Accountability Now's Paul Hoffman.Read More
Zondo Commission given fifth extension amid apparent tensions with Justice Dept
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the latest extension granted to the Zondo Commission.Read More
ANC Western Cape's Dugmore vows best people will run municipalities if elected
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the ANC's head of local government elections in the province, Cameron Dugmore about its manifesto.Read More
SA records first budget surplus in three years (excludes debt servicing costs)
The Money Show talks to Citibank Economist Gina Schoeman about the primary budget surplus recorded for the three months to June.Read More
Good Party's Brett Herron on affordable housing and helping the homeless
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Brett Herron about the Good Party manifesto launched ahead of the local government elections.Read More
New ethics unit for "rotten" public servants after grant corruption exposed
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr. Salomon Hoogenraad-Vermaak about the Public Administration Ethics, Integrity and Disciplinary Technical Assistance Unit.Read More