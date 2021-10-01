Level 1: Relaxed gathering restrictions spark fears of super-spreader events
- The easing of gathering restrictions in SA has been a major talking point following President Ramaphosa's address
- On Thursday, Ramaphosa placed the country on an adjusted Alert Level 1 with new curfew, alcohol, and gathering rules
Infectious disease specialist Dr. Vicky Baillie has warned that the relaxation of gathering restrictions in South Africa could lead to a rise in super-spreader events.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the easing of lockdown restrictions under Level 1 on Thursday, including new limits on public gatherings.
The maximum number of people permitted to gather indoors has increased from 250 to 750, and the maximum number of people permitted to gather outdoors has risen from 500 to 2,000.
Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50% of the capacity of the venue may be used.
RELATED: SA moves to Lockdown Level 1 on Friday, vaxx certificate to be rolled out soon
Dr. Vicky Baillie, a senior researcher at Wits University's Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit, says super-spreader events have triggered a Covid-19 resurgence in the past.
She says that the local government elections and other related political events may result in a substantial increase in Covid-19 numbers next month.
RELATED: Winde urges over-50s to get fully vaccinated in time for festive season
The increase in numbers at gatherings... could potentially give rise to super-spreader events, which we saw was what drove part of the third wave.Dr Vicky Baillie, Senior researcher - Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit (Wits University)
We know that the non-pharmaceutical interventions work, people need to continue wearing their masks the moment they're out in public. People need to continue to socially distance and wash their hands.Dr Vicky Baillie, Senior researcher - Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit (Wits University)
In addition to that, people need to go out and get vaccinated... so that even when there are waves, we don't see the associated increase in people admitted to hospital and people dying.Dr Vicky Baillie, Senior researcher - Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit (Wits University)
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_154955129_security-guard-using-digital-medical-electronic-thermometer-for-black-woman-passenger-in-airport-due.html
More from Local
ID and passport applications resume at Home Affairs
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Home Affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza about the additional services and extensions announced by the department.Read More
IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa outlines key manifesto points
Mandy Wiener speaks to IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa about service delivery promises.Read More
ANC elects Mpho Moerane as new mayor of Joburg – 30 days before the election
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Senior Political Reporter Theto Mahlakoana.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa launches 'Vooma Vaccination Weekends' campaign
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka.Read More
'Stolen fencing to blame for ostrich that was on the loose in Cape Town traffic'
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to ostrich owner Trevor O'shea and Philippi farming activist Nazeer Sonday.Read More
'TikTok traffic cop' from South Africa with 52k followers answers your questions
Lester Kiewit speaks to Stephan Esterhuizen the 'Tik Tok Cop' who has garnered 52k followers and nearly half a million 'likes'.Read More
Cape Town singer and actor Tarryn Lamb takes over CapeTalk airwaves
Tune in for #AnHourWith singer-songwriter and actor Tarryn Lamb on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.Read More
Cape Independence Party on why a referendum to exit SA is possible
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cape Independence Party leader, Jack Miller ahead of the local government elections.Read More
Winde urges over-50s to get fully vaccinated in time for festive season
Presenter Mike Wills chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde for his weekly update on the provincial Covid-19 response.Read More