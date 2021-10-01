Level 1: Relaxed gathering restrictions spark fears of super-spreader events





The easing of gathering restrictions in SA has been a major talking point following President Ramaphosa's address

On Thursday, Ramaphosa placed the country on an adjusted Alert Level 1 with new curfew, alcohol, and gathering rules

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Vicky Baillie has warned that the relaxation of gathering restrictions in South Africa could lead to a rise in super-spreader events.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the easing of lockdown restrictions under Level 1 on Thursday, including new limits on public gatherings.

The maximum number of people permitted to gather indoors has increased from 250 to 750, and the maximum number of people permitted to gather outdoors has risen from 500 to 2,000.

Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50% of the capacity of the venue may be used.

Dr. Vicky Baillie, a senior researcher at Wits University's Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit, says super-spreader events have triggered a Covid-19 resurgence in the past.

She says that the local government elections and other related political events may result in a substantial increase in Covid-19 numbers next month.

The increase in numbers at gatherings... could potentially give rise to super-spreader events, which we saw was what drove part of the third wave. Dr Vicky Baillie, Senior researcher - Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit (Wits University)

We know that the non-pharmaceutical interventions work, people need to continue wearing their masks the moment they're out in public. People need to continue to socially distance and wash their hands. Dr Vicky Baillie, Senior researcher - Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit (Wits University)