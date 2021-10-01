Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Cape Independence Party on why a referendum to exit SA is possible

1 October 2021 10:35 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
#Elections2021
Cape Independence Party

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cape Independence Party leader, Jack Miller ahead of the local government elections.
  • Cape Independence Party leader Jack Miller explains how they plan to fight for the independence of the Western Cape
  • Miller argues the party wants a 'true rainbow nation' with political and economic self-determination
  • Despite the laws of the country, Miller argues a referendum is viable as the Premier of the province is allowed to call a referendum
  • Miller argues that the key issue boils down to the Division of Revenue Act whereby the province currently pays R200 billion to National Treasury but only gets R50 billion back
Cape Town in South Africa is one of the most beautiful cities in the world. © handmadepictures/123rf.com

How is the Cape Independence Party faring in the run-up to local government elections? Many of you would recall the party's core issue being the fight for an independent Western Cape.

Reading from the party's website: 'We are being robbed economically. We are being racially and culturally oppressed. It is our choice! We can end this and build a prosperous country!'

Who is 'we' Refilwe Mooto asks party leader Jack Miller? 'We are the people of the Cape,' he replies.

Who is the party referring to as being 'racially oppressed, she asks?

In 1994 we were promised a dream of a rainbow nation and the Cape is a true rainbow nation.

Jack Miller, Leader - Cape Independence Party

We're sick and tired of it frankly, so the Cape Independence Party was formed in a similar way to the UK Independence Party in the UK came about in pursuit of Brexit, we at the Cape Independent Party came about in pursuit of Cape exit.

Jack Miller, Leader - Cape Independence Party

We have been let down by the politicians and we have been let down by both the ANC as well as the DA.

Jack Miller, Leader - Cape Independence Party

We believe we will be a far better-run province and in fact, country, if we take control over our own political and economic affairs.

Jack Miller, Leader - Cape Independence Party

In terms of South Africa's Constitution, independence is not legally possible, notes Refilwe, so how would the mechanics of this bid for independence work?

Actually, it is more possible here than in many other places around the world. Section 235 of the South African Constitution guarantees our right to self-determination.

Jack Miller, Leader - Cape Independence Party

He adds that as a signatory of the African Union and United Nations there are precedents for guaranteeing a right to independence.

All we would need to do is get 50% plus one in a referendum within the borders of the Western Cape and we could declare the Western Cape an independent country.

Jack Miller, Leader - Cape Independence Party

By law this is not the case, argues Refilwe. Only the President of South Africa can call a referendum.

But Miller insists it is possible and sets out to explain his argument.

Prior to 1910, South Africa didn't exist. We've had a failed political system for over 100 years, under the British Empire it didn't work, under the apartheid regime it didn't work, and now under the ANC regime, it isn't working.

Jack Miller, Leader - Cape Independence Party

We either continue to flog this dead horse to the detriment of all of its citizens or we forge a new path forward.

Jack Miller, Leader - Cape Independence Party

Miller says a key focus for the election manifesto is the issue of taxes and the amount he argues the province is losing through the Division of Revenue Act whereby provinces pay taxes to the National Treasury.

The Western Cape and Cape Town pay about R200 billion in taxes to National Treasury and we get back approximately R50 billion.

Jack Miller, Leader - Cape Independence Party

We would push to take greater control over our own revenue and we believe we could solve the vast majority of problems we have here.

Jack Miller, Leader - Cape Independence Party

He says the party is different from all the other parties.

The mainstream parties are trying to change something that is inherently broken. We are designed to change the system itself.

Jack Miller, Leader - Cape Independence Party

We believe our system would not just work in the Western Cape but would work throughout South Africa...in fact, the true form of local government is decentralising power down to the provinces.

Jack Miller, Leader - Cape Independence Party

Miller's argument is that once the party has won the elections in the Cape, the new premier would legally be allowed to call for the exit referendum, something he argues the DA has refused to do.

Would there be border controls, asks a listener?

We plan to have very good relationships with the remainder of South Africa and intend to have good trade partnerships with the Eastern Cape, KZN, Nothern Cape etc, so we would simply have a border with visas.

Jack Miller, Leader - Cape Independence Party

And the party's position on Covid-19 vaccinations, asks another listener?

We believe in free choice and mandatory vaccines are insane.

Jack Miller, Leader - Cape Independence Party



