Cape Town singer and actor Tarryn Lamb takes over CapeTalk airwaves





Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, and with only one brief - to play their very favourite 80s and 90s tracks and share fond musical memories that signify their journey.

Born and bred in Cape Town, the writer, singer-songwriter, dancer, and actress has made waves in the music and entertainment world.

With a career as a multi-award-winning solo artist with more than a dozen hit singles, Tarryn also did a stint as the lead singer of bands including BlackByrd and LaVuvuzela.

Her television journey has seen her co-present kykNET's hit series "Maak My Famous". In addition, she's appeared in top-rated TV shows including Suidooster and Binnelanders, she has just completed shooting in a new MNet series premiering in late 2021.