Cape Town singer and actor Tarryn Lamb takes over CapeTalk airwaves
Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, and with only one brief - to play their very favourite 80s and 90s tracks and share fond musical memories that signify their journey.
Born and bred in Cape Town, the writer, singer-songwriter, dancer, and actress has made waves in the music and entertainment world.
With a career as a multi-award-winning solo artist with more than a dozen hit singles, Tarryn also did a stint as the lead singer of bands including BlackByrd and LaVuvuzela.
Her television journey has seen her co-present kykNET's hit series "Maak My Famous". In addition, she's appeared in top-rated TV shows including Suidooster and Binnelanders, she has just completed shooting in a new MNet series premiering in late 2021.
More from An Hour With Your Favourite Capetonians... Only on CapeTalk
Belhar-born songstress Claire Phillips spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes
Tune in for #AnHourWith singer-songwriter Claire Phillips on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.Read More
Recording artist and Idols finalist Zoë Zana spins her musical picks on CapeTalk
Tune in for #AnHourWith signer, dancer, and recording artist Zoë Zana on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.Read More
Popular personality Elana Afrika shares her favourite tunes on CapeTalk
Tune in for #AnHourWith Elana Afrika, broadcaster, actress, and mompreneur, on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.Read More
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves
Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s faves.Read More
UCT VC Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng spins her favourite tunes on Capetalk
Tune in for #AnHourWith Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.Read More
Multi-platinum singing star Lira shares her favourite 80s and 9s songs on Sunday
Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.Read More
Cape arts aficionado Marlene Le Roux shares her favourite songs on CapeTalk
Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.Read More
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks
Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.Read More
Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs
Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.Read More