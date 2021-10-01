Streaming issues? Report here
Ex Malawi MP shoots himself dead in Parliament - leaves harrowing suicide note

1 October 2021 10:04 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Malawi
The Africa Report
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Clement Chiwaya

Refilwe Moloto interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of Africa.

  • Clement Chiwaya, a former Deputy Speaker of the Malawian Parliament, shot himself dead in Parliament in front of his former colleagues

  • Chiwaya was wheelchair-bound, and there was a dispute about whether Parliament should pay for damages after an accident involving his adapted vehicle

  • He entered Parliament with a loaded gun; he was supposedly allowed through the metal detectors, as it was assumed his wheelchair set it off

The Parliament building in Lilongwe, the capital city of Malawi. © mark52/123rf.com

A former Malawian Member of Parliament shot himself dead in Parliament on Thursday.

Clement Chiwaya left a suicide note (click here to read it in its entirety).

"I don't have any more energy to carry on,” says Chiwaya in the note.

“Many of you will not forgive me but I am down. I have reached the end of my tether. If I continue living, I will hurt others and I don't want that to happen I am already suffering from my post-polio syndrome which is getting worse every day.

“I am going to Parliament and do this to make a statement that I know they are doing this because I am disabled, and they don't value me.

“Parliament feels they have the audacity to deny me what belongs to me, and I have to go and beg them. I have had enough of that. With a fully loaded gun, I could have killed these people, but I will go alone. Let them prevail.”

Refilwe Moloto interviewed The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of the Continent (scroll up to listen – skip to 3:43).

He was wheelchair-bound as a childhood polio victim… He was the Deputy Speaker…

Jean-Jacques Cornish, The Africa Report

He bought an official vehicle which enabled him as a wheelchair-bound person to drive. He paid for that when he left office in 2019, but there was an accident, and he was pressing Parliament to pay for damages caused by the accident six months after he left Parliament…

Jean-Jacques Cornish, The Africa Report

He went into Parliament. How did he get a loaded gun through the metal detectors? It’s supposed they thought that a metal detector was going off because of his wheelchair… He took his gun, and shot himself dead in front of his colleague…

Jean-Jacques Cornish, The Africa Report



Share this:
