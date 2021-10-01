Ex Malawi MP shoots himself dead in Parliament - leaves harrowing suicide note
-
Clement Chiwaya, a former Deputy Speaker of the Malawian Parliament, shot himself dead in Parliament in front of his former colleagues
-
Chiwaya was wheelchair-bound, and there was a dispute about whether Parliament should pay for damages after an accident involving his adapted vehicle
-
He entered Parliament with a loaded gun; he was supposedly allowed through the metal detectors, as it was assumed his wheelchair set it off
A former Malawian Member of Parliament shot himself dead in Parliament on Thursday.
Clement Chiwaya left a suicide note (click here to read it in its entirety).
"I don't have any more energy to carry on,” says Chiwaya in the note.
“Many of you will not forgive me but I am down. I have reached the end of my tether. If I continue living, I will hurt others and I don't want that to happen I am already suffering from my post-polio syndrome which is getting worse every day.
“I am going to Parliament and do this to make a statement that I know they are doing this because I am disabled, and they don't value me.
“Parliament feels they have the audacity to deny me what belongs to me, and I have to go and beg them. I have had enough of that. With a fully loaded gun, I could have killed these people, but I will go alone. Let them prevail.”
Refilwe Moloto interviewed The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of the Continent (scroll up to listen – skip to 3:43).
He was wheelchair-bound as a childhood polio victim… He was the Deputy Speaker…Jean-Jacques Cornish, The Africa Report
He bought an official vehicle which enabled him as a wheelchair-bound person to drive. He paid for that when he left office in 2019, but there was an accident, and he was pressing Parliament to pay for damages caused by the accident six months after he left Parliament…Jean-Jacques Cornish, The Africa Report
He went into Parliament. How did he get a loaded gun through the metal detectors? It’s supposed they thought that a metal detector was going off because of his wheelchair… He took his gun, and shot himself dead in front of his colleague…Jean-Jacques Cornish, The Africa Report
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_44938147_lilongwe-malawi-march-29-2015-view-at-the-parliament-building-in-lilongwe-the-capital-city-of-malawi.html?vti=lk792koblf5n3tfnvf-1-14
More from Africa
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report
The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report.Read More
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report
Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime.Read More
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit'
Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco.Read More
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results
Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it?Read More
Unlock the value of your company’s balance sheet
With rising economic challenges, how can you keep your company afloat, and protect employees from job lossesRead More
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world
The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns.Read More
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time
What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms.Read More
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial
Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games.Read More
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers
Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish.Read More
More from World
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem
Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions.Read More
Levels of MDMA in river at Glastonbury Festival so high it threatens wildlife
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Ramaphosa calls for UN to urgently address slavery reparations
Lester Kiewit speaks to UWC Prof Ciraj Rassool about reparations regarding the slave trade.Read More
35 (of 39) miners escape by ladder after being trapped 1.2 km underground
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
China threatens Britain for sailing warship through Taiwan Strait
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news stories.Read More
Tempers flare, panic-buying ensues in UK as petrol stations run dry
Mike Wills interviews UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the obstacles currently faced by that country.Read More
R Kelly vows to prove innocence after sex crimes conviction
In 2019 Sara-Jayne King spoke to Kelly's protegee Sparkle about her relationship with the R&B star.Read More
YouTube star in the making? YouTube NextUp contest open to SA content creators
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lead for YouTube partnerships in South Africa, Zeph Masote about the competition for content creators.Read More
Two-thirds of Swiss voters say 'Yes' to same-sex marriage
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More