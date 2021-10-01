'Stolen fencing to blame for ostrich that was on the loose in Cape Town traffic'
- The ostrich that brought traffic to a standstill in Ottery this week may soon have to find a new home
- Livestock farmer Trevor O'shea says he's fed up with criminals who have been stealing the fencing around his property
- O'shea says ostriches and cattle often end up roaming the streets when perimeter fencing is stolen on his farm
Someone posted this in a WhatsApp group a short while ago… apparently an ostrich is in Ottery and making its way to the M5.— Robyn Smith (@robyn_smith_sa) September 29, 2021
What the hell? pic.twitter.com/8o5jVusVc6
Phillipi farmer Trevor O'shea says he may have to give away his ostriches if criminals keep targeting the fencing around his property.
O'shea is the owner of the ostrich that stopped traffic in Cape Town earlier this week.
Motorists made an unusual sighting in traffic on Wednesday morning when an ostrich was spotted near Ottery Main Road near the M5 highway.
Videos and pictures of the large bird were shared on social media showing the ostrich ducking and diving between vehicles.
Cape Town - Ottery pic.twitter.com/Qo6tMkicOu— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) September 29, 2021
O'shea - who owns three ostriches in addition to cattle, sheep, and goats - says the ostrich escaped from his farm after the fencing was stolen a few days ago.
He tells CapeTalk that he replaced the fencing on Wednesday and it was stolen again overnight.
According to the frustrated livestock farmer, fencing and water pumps are stolen frequently on his property for their scrap value.
This is what happens, same story with the cattle.Trevor O'shea, Farmer
The fencing has been removed. The fencing was stolen overnight again.Trevor O'shea, Farmer
That's the norm there. You replace... and after you do that it gets stolen again. The fencing just gets removed and this is what we live with all the time.Trevor O'shea, Farmer
Philippi farming activist Nazeer Sonday says the theft of fencing is a common problem in the area. "A lot of the farmers don't use fencing for that reason", he tells CapeTalk.
Sonday says O'shea faces ongoing issues keeping his livestock contained because his property is situated near crime hotspots.
Trevor's land is situated on the edge of Strandfontein Road opposite the Ottery flats and opposite Lotus River, areas with very high challenges of poverty, crime, and so on. He's particularly affected with livestock because livestock needs to be fenced.Nazeer Sonday, Founder - Philippi Horticultural Area Food and Farming Campaign
