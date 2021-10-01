'TikTok traffic cop' from South Africa with 52k followers answers your questions





Stephan Esterhuizen or v25victor25 on Tik Tok has over 52,000 followers on the short-form video social media platform and his video posts have garnered almost half a million views.

Lester Kiewit chats to the viral sensation and gives listeners a chance to ask their traffic-related questions.

How did a big burly traffic cop from Polokwane start a Tik Tok account? What were you expecting to do with it? Stephan Esterhuizen, Tik Tok Traffic Cop

He says it all snowballed after he answered one question from a friend's video - and his following just grew from there with many questions being asked about traffic issues.

I try to answer the questions that I can as best I can. It really just snowballed. Stephan Esterhuizen, Tik Tok Traffic Cop

What I realised is the knowledge of the Road Traffic Act is not with the public itself. Stephan Esterhuizen, Tik Tok Traffic Cop

He has been a traffic cop for 23 years.

How did he decide this was his calling?

It happened quite strangely. I first wanted to go into the hotel industry and become a chef, but that didn't work out. Stephan Esterhuizen, Tik Tok Traffic Cop

