'TikTok traffic cop' from South Africa with 52k followers answers your questions
Stephan Esterhuizen or v25victor25 on Tik Tok has over 52,000 followers on the short-form video social media platform and his video posts have garnered almost half a million views.
Lester Kiewit chats to the viral sensation and gives listeners a chance to ask their traffic-related questions.
How did a big burly traffic cop from Polokwane start a Tik Tok account? What were you expecting to do with it?Stephan Esterhuizen, Tik Tok Traffic Cop
He says it all snowballed after he answered one question from a friend's video - and his following just grew from there with many questions being asked about traffic issues.
I try to answer the questions that I can as best I can. It really just snowballed.Stephan Esterhuizen, Tik Tok Traffic Cop
What I realised is the knowledge of the Road Traffic Act is not with the public itself.Stephan Esterhuizen, Tik Tok Traffic Cop
He has been a traffic cop for 23 years.
How did he decide this was his calling?
It happened quite strangely. I first wanted to go into the hotel industry and become a chef, but that didn't work out.Stephan Esterhuizen, Tik Tok Traffic Cop
Check out a couple of his videos below:
@v25victor25
Answer to @sandiledee6 ##fypsouthafrica ##verkeersoompie ##oomspeedcop ##arrivealive♬ original sound - Stephan Esterhuizen
@v25victor25
Answer to @aayush_270 ##oomspeedcop ##verkeersoompie ##askatrafficcop ##trafficofficer ##trafficpolice ##fypsouthafrica♬ original sound - Stephan Esterhuizen
