President Cyril Ramaphosa launches 'Vooma Vaccination Weekends' campaign





President Cyril Ramaphosa is meeting with religious leaders, community leaders and taxi operators to punt the government’s “Vooma Vaccination Weekends” campaign

The government aims to vaccinate 17 million people through the campaign by the end of the year

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a new campaign to encourage more South Africans to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

He urged leaders to take part in the Vooma Vaccination Weekends campaign.

"Leaders from across the political spectrum, civil society, religious leaders, traditional leaders, labour and business will mobilise communities to stay safe by being vaccinated,” said Ramaphosa.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka (scroll up to listen).

He met with religious and community leaders… saying their involvement will assist the government to reach its target of vaccinating 17 million people through this programme by the end of the year… Thando Kubheka, reporter - Eyewitness News

He is on his way to the local taxi rank… he’s acknowledged taxi operators’ vital role in getting local residents vaccinated. Thando Kubheka, reporter - Eyewitness News

I get that [election] feeling … He spoke about the upcoming local government elections… He called on locals to come out and vote… Thando Kubheka, reporter - Eyewitness News