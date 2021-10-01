IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa outlines key manifesto points





IFP launched its election manifesto in Durban on Thursday night

IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa speaks to Mandy Wiener about the party's commitment to providing services such as water, housing, and electricity to communities

The IFP leadership at the launch of the party's election manifesto on 30 September 2021. Picture: @IFPinParliament/Twitter

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) launched its manifesto in Durban on Thursday night where the party's president Velenkosini Hlabisa promised to make the country a safer place should it be elected.

Mandy Wiener speaks to IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa, to find out what it plans to focus on in this election and its 10-point election plan.

Our manifesto is based on key issues that affect the people of South Africa on a daily basis - the issue of crime, the issue of hunger, the issue of providing electricity, the issue of housing...those are some of the critical issues. Velenkosini Hlabisa, President - IFP

This includes key service delivery issues such as clean water and roads, he adds.