ID and passport applications resume at Home Affairs

1 October 2021 1:49 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Home Affairs
Passport
visas
ID application

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Home Affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza about the additional services and extensions announced by the department.
  • Home Affairs will resume the ID and passport applications after the services were temporarily suspended during the third wave of Covid-19 infections
  • Minister Aaron Motsoaledi also announced extended validity periods for expired visas

People who were issued with temporary ID certificates and those who have lost their IDs can now return to Home Affairs offices to apply for their IDs.

This comes after Home Affairs Minister Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi approved the resumption of ID and passport applications.

Ministerial spokesperson Siya Qoza says ID and passport applications have resumed after they were temporarily suspended amid the third wave of Covid-19 infections.

According to the department, new IDs will be available for collection within 13 days from the day of application.

RELATED: Home Affairs to introduce new appointment system to help clients ditch queues

Minister Motsoaledi has also extended the validity period of legally issued visas or asylum permits which expired during the lockdown period to 31 December 2021.

Qoza says the extension applies to people who have legally issued asylum seeker visas/permits or refugee status.

However, it does not apply to people who entered the country from 15 March 2021 as the normal validity period of visas of people admitted into the country from that time applies.

In addition, holders of visas who have not departed South Africa since March 2020, and arrived with a valid visitor’s visa between December 2019 and 14 March 2021, are deemed to be valid until the end of September 2021 as they have been given an opportunity to extend their visas or leave the Republic on or before 30 September 2021.

Asylum seekers and refugees are encouraged to continue renewing their permits via the online platform while Refugee Reception Centres remain closed to walk-ins.

Here are the services currently available at Home Affairs as of 1 October 2021:

  • births registration;

  • late registration of birth;

  • re-issuance of birth, marriage and death certificates;

  • applications for unabridged birth, marriage and deaths certificates, including vault copies;

  • death registration;

  • applications for temporary identity certificates;

  • applications and collection of identity card or document;

  • applications and collection of passports;

  • solemnisation and registration of marriages;

  • applications for retention and renunciation of citizenship;

  • applications for rectifications and amendments of personal particulars;

  • applications for travel documents for persons who are to take up employment or studies abroad, attend funerals or other emergency situations, on submission of proof therefor;

  • visa services in terms of the Immigration Act; and

  • online renewal of refugee status and asylum seeker permits/visas

We had temporarily suspended the [ID] service because it was one of the ways in which we were trying to minimise the numbers of people coming into our offices as a contribution towards flattening the Covid-19 curve.

Siya Qoza, Spokesperson - Home Affairs Minister

In terms of the permits, people who are here using legally issued permits... and have not left the country... the validity period on those permits has been extended up until the 31st of December 2021.

Siya Qoza, Spokesperson - Home Affairs Minister

People who came here as tourists after 15 March 2021, the validity of those permits expired last month because they were afforded an opportunity to extend.

Siya Qoza, Spokesperson - Home Affairs Minister



