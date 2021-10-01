ANC elects Mpho Moerane as new mayor of Joburg – 30 days before the election





Mpho Moerane is the new mayor of Johannesburg.

Moerane served as MMC for environment and infrastructure services under late mayor Jolidee Matongo's administration as well as during the tenure of former mayor Geoff Makhubo.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News Senior Political Reporter Theto Mahlakoana (scroll up to listen).

Today, the ANC intends on electing – unopposed – a new Mayor in Joburg.



The Council term has all but ended, so the rush to install a new ANC Mayor & executive has nothing to do with residents.



It's a blatant attempt to access taxpayer money to fund their election campaign. — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) October 1, 2021

Given the fact that we’re just 30 days shy of the election… it was really just a ceremonial affair… Moerane was elected unopposed… Theto Mahlakoana, reporter - Eyewitness News

As a resident, you have to ask yourself what this moment signifies in terms of delivery… We will ask the ANC this question this afternoon… Theto Mahlakoana, reporter - Eyewitness News