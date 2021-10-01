ANC elects Mpho Moerane as new mayor of Joburg – 30 days before the election
Mpho Moerane is the new mayor of Johannesburg.
Moerane served as MMC for environment and infrastructure services under late mayor Jolidee Matongo's administration as well as during the tenure of former mayor Geoff Makhubo.
Acceptance speech by newly elect Executive Mayor of @CityofJoburgZA #JoburgCouncil pic.twitter.com/sgoCYjht5A— Mpho Moerane (@mphomoerane) October 1, 2021
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News Senior Political Reporter Theto Mahlakoana (scroll up to listen).
Today, the ANC intends on electing – unopposed – a new Mayor in Joburg.— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) October 1, 2021
The Council term has all but ended, so the rush to install a new ANC Mayor & executive has nothing to do with residents.
It's a blatant attempt to access taxpayer money to fund their election campaign.
Given the fact that we’re just 30 days shy of the election… it was really just a ceremonial affair… Moerane was elected unopposed…Theto Mahlakoana, reporter - Eyewitness News
As a resident, you have to ask yourself what this moment signifies in terms of delivery… We will ask the ANC this question this afternoon…Theto Mahlakoana, reporter - Eyewitness News
Mpho Moerane… he’s a senior member of the ANC in the province… We do hope to see all that experience and that political heavyweight come through…Theto Mahlakoana, reporter - Eyewitness News
