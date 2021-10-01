Clever kids invited to win on Rapid Fire with John Maytham
John Maytham's Rapid Fire competition on CapeTalk will be hosting a special Junior edition next week and children between 10 and 12-years-old are welcome to enter.
Kids can sign up here with interesting questions and we will choose two of you daily to stand a chance to win R1 500, courtesy of the UCT Online High School & the Valenture Institute.
Be interesting, be fun, and give John a run for his money.
Take a listen below as Mike Wills explains just how it all will work:
Cape Town singer and actor Tarryn Lamb takes over CapeTalk airwaves
Tune in for #AnHourWith singer-songwriter and actor Tarryn Lamb on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.Read More
