[MOVIE REVIEW] Daniel Craig’s 5th (and final) James Bond film – No Time to Die
-
The 27th James Bond Movie – No Time to Die – launched on Friday, after an 18-month delay due to the pandemic
-
It is Daniel Craig’s swansong after five appearances and 15 years in the role of 007
-
The movie takes off where its predecessor “Spectre” ended
Pippa Hudson saw the movie ahead of its release.
The movie is not with flaws, but Hudson gave it an emphatic thumbs up.
I really, really enjoyed myself and if I hadn’t known any better, I would have sworn Daniel Craig was having the time of his life.Pippa Hudson, presenter - CapeTalk
Hudson reckons what Craig does better than any of the previous Bonds, is conveying just how dangerous the man is.
… under that veneer is a truly dangerous man. I think Craig embodied that far better than most of his predecessors – that he could at any moment kill whoever he was talking to without blinking and without breaking a sweat…Pippa Hudson, presenter - CapeTalk
Daniel Craig delivers another knock-out performance. The car chases are just amazing and, honestly, the cinematography is excellent… edge of the seat stuff.Pippa Hudson, presenter - CapeTalk
… a solid supporting cast especially Ana de Armas as Paloma – wish there had been more of her, she was dynamitePippa Hudson, presenter - CapeTalk
Hudson feels this Bond movie – the longest one ever at two hours and 44 minutes – went on for too long.
The movie was “surprisingly funny” with lots of references to older Bond films.
I laughed out loud more than I remember doing in previous films.Pippa Hudson, presenter - CapeTalk
Hudson interviewed Stefan Rheeder, Marketing Manager at United International Pictures (scroll up to listen).
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_113979533_vienna-austria-oct-4-2017-daniel-craig-as-agent-007-james-bond-madame-tussauds-wax-museum-in-vienna-.html?vti=ll5pp11wekqwo8nbfw-1-11
More from Entertainment
'TikTok traffic cop' from South Africa with 52k followers answers your questions
Lester Kiewit speaks to Stephan Esterhuizen the 'Tik Tok Cop' who has garnered 52k followers and nearly half a million 'likes'.Read More
Cape Town singer and actor Tarryn Lamb takes over CapeTalk airwaves
Tune in for #AnHourWith singer-songwriter and actor Tarryn Lamb on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.Read More
Levels of MDMA in river at Glastonbury Festival so high it threatens wildlife
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
R Kelly vows to prove innocence after sex crimes conviction
In 2019 Sara-Jayne King spoke to Kelly's protegee Sparkle about her relationship with the R&B star.Read More
YouTube star in the making? YouTube NextUp contest open to SA content creators
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lead for YouTube partnerships in South Africa, Zeph Masote about the competition for content creators.Read More
R300 million arts stimulus mismanaged - Minister Nathi Mthethwa
Mike Wills interviews Eyewitness News political journalist Thando Kubheka to explain.Read More
Masterchef's beloved Siphokazi talks about her amazing life and new cookbook
Pippa Hudson speaks to Siphokazi Mdlankomo about the new book and more.Read More
"I wanted fame, but LA wasn't for me" Oscar von Memerty on being authentic
Sara-Jayne King meets Oscar von Memerty who talks about the importance of being authentic and being disillusioned with LA.Read More
'My dream dance partner is Trevor Noah!' - Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse
Sara-Jayne King is joined by Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse as the latest season of the show returns to BBC Brit on Sunday.Read More
More from Opinion
The world after Covid-19 can be a far better place - Prof Ian Goldin (Oxford)
Mike Wills interviews Professor Ian Goldin (University of Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the fully electric Porsche Taycan – got R2.3 million?
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
Zweli Mkhize lied to the nation and the President - Special Investigating Unit
Mandy Wiener interviews Pieter Louis Myburgh, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick.Read More
[Panel discussion] Transport in South Africa: on a road to nowhere?
Refilwe Moloto interviews Roberto Quintas (City of Cape Town) and independent City Strategist Jodi Allemeier.Read More
I’m responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi
Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Redi Tlhabi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
South African scientists school UK about the pandemic in South Africa
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Glenda Gray, CEO of the SA Medical Research Council.Read More
Get a loan for a funky, low(ish)-cost container home
Lester Kiewit interviews Shaun Rademeyer, CEO at Multinet Home Loans.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100
Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler.Read More
Why the London Stock Exchange suspended South African healthcare company Umuthi
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Umuthi investor Anthony Morris.Read More