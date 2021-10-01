[MOVIE REVIEW] Daniel Craig’s 5th (and final) James Bond film – No Time to Die





The 27th James Bond Movie – No Time to Die – launched on Friday, after an 18-month delay due to the pandemic

It is Daniel Craig’s swansong after five appearances and 15 years in the role of 007

The movie takes off where its predecessor “Spectre” ended

Daniel Craig as James Bond, agent 007 at Madame Tussauds wax museum in Vienna.

Pippa Hudson saw the movie ahead of its release.

The movie is not with flaws, but Hudson gave it an emphatic thumbs up.

I really, really enjoyed myself and if I hadn’t known any better, I would have sworn Daniel Craig was having the time of his life. Pippa Hudson, presenter - CapeTalk

Hudson reckons what Craig does better than any of the previous Bonds, is conveying just how dangerous the man is.

… under that veneer is a truly dangerous man. I think Craig embodied that far better than most of his predecessors – that he could at any moment kill whoever he was talking to without blinking and without breaking a sweat… Pippa Hudson, presenter - CapeTalk

Daniel Craig delivers another knock-out performance. The car chases are just amazing and, honestly, the cinematography is excellent… edge of the seat stuff. Pippa Hudson, presenter - CapeTalk

… a solid supporting cast especially Ana de Armas as Paloma – wish there had been more of her, she was dynamite Pippa Hudson, presenter - CapeTalk

Hudson feels this Bond movie – the longest one ever at two hours and 44 minutes – went on for too long.

The movie was “surprisingly funny” with lots of references to older Bond films.

I laughed out loud more than I remember doing in previous films. Pippa Hudson, presenter - CapeTalk

Hudson interviewed Stefan Rheeder, Marketing Manager at United International Pictures (scroll up to listen).