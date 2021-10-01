Streaming issues? Report here
Skin lightening products: New research study findings

1 October 2021 3:11 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Skin lightening products

Pippa speaks to Dr Farzana Rahiman of the Department of Medical Biosciences’ Skin Lab involved in the latest research.
  • Usage of skin lightening products in Africa over the past four decades has grown between 40 and 72%, says researcher Dr Farzana Rahiman
  • Rahiman discusses the two main reasons for skin lightening, one being medical and the other cosmetic
  • There are complex psycho-social perceptions about lighter skin, she notes, and a belief that it can bring social and cultural benefits to individuals
  • There are serious health risks involved in using these products, notes Rahiman
Copyright: wavebreakmediamicro / 123rf

In this week's health and wellness feature, Pippa Hudson takes a closer look at the use of skin lightening products, and particularly the question of their side effects if used incorrectly.

These products are among the world’s top-selling skincare treatments, used in some cases for treating blemishes and age spots, but in many cases, says Pippa, speaking to a very complex social history around the perceived value attached to fairer skin.

Pippa speaks to Dr Farzana Rahiman, a lecturer at the University of the Western Cape and the lead researcher in the Department of Medical Biosciences’ Skin Lab. She recently worked with a postgraduate student named Amy Thomas to investigate the enduring popularity of these products and their uptake by young adults in particular. Their findings were recently published in the International Journal of Women's Dermatology.

I was surprised in our research to find as many men as women were equally likely to use the products.

Dr Farzana Rahiman, Lead researcher - Department of Medical Biosciences’ Skin

It showed this trend is increasing among young adults and men, particularly within the African context.

Dr Farzana Rahiman, Lead researcher - Department of Medical Biosciences’ Skin

Dr Rahiman says this trend goes back to ancient Egyptian times but in Africa, over the past four decades it has grown in popularity with an increase in the prevalence of using these products by 40 - 72%.

She says the motivation for this usage is complex stemming from the cosmetic industry through to the deeper-rooted psycho-social background and historical motivations as well.

There are two main reasons people lighten their skin - one is a medical reason and the other a cosmetic one, she notes.

People use it to correct skin conditions such as hyperpigmentation or uneven skin tone like melasma or in the case of an accident to reduce scarring.

Dr Farzana Rahiman, Lead researcher - Department of Medical Biosciences’ Skin

In these cases, a dermatologist would prescribe skin lightening treatments at the correct dosage, says Rahiman.

Then with the cosmetic effect, there are individuals who choose products to lighten their skin several shades and this is just to achieve the look of having a lighter complexion. Literature shows that people do this because they perceive certain social and cultural benefits from doing so.

Dr Farzana Rahiman, Lead researcher - Department of Medical Biosciences’ Skin

There are serious risks in using these products especially for a lengthy period of time, she says.

She explains that one of the most toxic ingredients in the products is mercury.

Mercury is a highly toxic compound and the constant exposure to mercury affects the brain, also the renal system and can cross the placenta should a pregnant woman choose to use them.

Dr Farzana Rahiman, Lead researcher - Department of Medical Biosciences’ Skin

These products also include corticosteroids and are associated with thinning of the skin and an increased chance of skin cancer.

There are short-term and long-term severe side effects when using them in high dosages for a long period of time.

Dr Farzana Rahiman, Lead researcher - Department of Medical Biosciences’ Skin



