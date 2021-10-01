Very cold weekend lies ahead for Cape Town – with a tiny bit of rain
Winter is not done with us yet here in the fairest of Capes, according to the SA Weather Service.
On Saturday, expect cloudy conditions and a maximum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius.
There’s a 30% probability of 3mm of rain.
On Sunday, expect sunny weather and a maximum of 15 degrees Celsius.
Spring makes its comeback on Monday and Tuesday with sunny weather and maximum temperatures of 20 and 22 degrees Celsius respectively.
