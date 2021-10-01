Cape Town's new by-laws for homeless - But does CoCT have enough shelters?





CoCT Mayco Member Zahid Badroodien explains the process of moving those sleeping in areas without permission into shelters or hostels

Copyright : Chaivit Chana / 123rf

The new City by-laws state that anyone sleeping in a place without permission will be served notices by authorities and they must then go to a hostel or shelter.

If they choose not to comply they can be fined. If they are unable to pay the fine the City can then take legal action against them.

Badroodien explains that it is a lengthy process that ensures people are given an opportunity to comply.

The key issue is then whether there are enough shelters?

He says a number of new facilities have been opened and more are opening soon.

These will introduce a number of additional beds. The City has also identified a number of existing shelters adjacent to City land where we are going to invest in expanding those footprints as well as identify other hotspots where these safe spaces are required. Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

Listen below to Mike Wills speaking to Cllr Mzwakhe Nqavashe, Safety and Security Portfolio Committee Chair, about the new controversial by-laws.