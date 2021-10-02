Looking for something to do this Saturday? These are Sara-Jayne King's top picks
- No plans this weekend?
- Every Saturday, Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King recommends three events taking place in Cape Town
- This week's top picks are all taking place on Saturday
1. Family fun at the African Folktales Festival in Muizenberg
The Jungle Theatre Company is in Cape Town hosting interactive vernacular shows taking place at the Masque Theatre in Muizenberg over the next few weeks until mid-November.
The first show is happening on Saturday 2 October and will focus on an isiXhosa folktale called: Dassie’s Tale.
The African Folk Tales Festival is bundled with a workshop after each performance where the young audience members are invited to interact with parts of the show through creative expression.
- Price: Tickets cost R30
- Time: 2pm matinee show and 5pm show
- Venue: Masque Theatre on 37 Main Rd in Muizenberg, Cape Town
- Book your tickets on Quicket here
- Kids are welcome
2. Rupaul’s Drag Race quiz night in Gardens
Can you ace RuPaul's Drag Race trivia? Well, Shantay, you stay.
Omega Pride Events is hosting a RuPaul's Drag Race Quiz Night on Saturday evening featuring a performance from Cape Town drag artist Shannin Bronwyn Brown.
- Price: Tickets cost R80
- Time: 6pm
- Venue: The 2 Eves on 8 Kloof St in Gardens, Cape Town
- Book your tickets on Quicket here
3. Catch Watershed frontman Craig Hinds at Camel Rock
Watershed frontman Craig Hinds will perform a solo acoustic show at Camel Rock Restaurant in Scarborough on Saturday.
The singer-songwriter will showcase the band's biggest hits as well as new songs from their more recent albums taking you on a journey spanning 21 years.
- Price: Tickets cost from R50
- Time: Doors open at 4 pm show starts at 5:30pm until 7pm
- Venue: The Camel Rock Restaurant-Main Road in Scarborough, Cape Town
- Book your tickets onQuicket here
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CUHKD2NqPV3/
