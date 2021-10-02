Looking for something to do this Saturday? These are Sara-Jayne King's top picks





No plans this weekend?

Every Saturday, Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King recommends three events taking place in Cape Town

This week's top picks are all taking place on Saturday

1. Family fun at the African Folktales Festival in Muizenberg

The Jungle Theatre Company is in Cape Town hosting interactive vernacular shows taking place at the Masque Theatre in Muizenberg over the next few weeks until mid-November.

The first show is happening on Saturday 2 October and will focus on an isiXhosa folktale called: Dassie’s Tale.

The African Folk Tales Festival is bundled with a workshop after each performance where the young audience members are invited to interact with parts of the show through creative expression.

Price: Tickets cost R30

Time: 2pm matinee show and 5pm show

Venue: Masque Theatre on 37 Main Rd in Muizenberg, Cape Town

Book your tickets on Quicket here

Kids are welcome

2. Rupaul’s Drag Race quiz night in Gardens

Can you ace RuPaul's Drag Race trivia? Well, Shantay, you stay.

Omega Pride Events is hosting a RuPaul's Drag Race Quiz Night on Saturday evening featuring a performance from Cape Town drag artist Shannin Bronwyn Brown.

Price: Tickets cost R80

Time: 6pm

Venue: The 2 Eves on 8 Kloof St in Gardens, Cape Town

Book your tickets on Quicket here

3. Catch Watershed frontman Craig Hinds at Camel Rock

Watershed frontman Craig Hinds will perform a solo acoustic show at Camel Rock Restaurant in Scarborough on Saturday.

The singer-songwriter will showcase the band's biggest hits as well as new songs from their more recent albums taking you on a journey spanning 21 years.