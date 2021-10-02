Volunteer group Chefs with Compassion passes two million meal mark





Food relief group Chefs with Compassion has reached a major milestone since it started last year

The organisation has served more than two million meals to hungry people around the country

The NPO produces over 18,000 meals per week by rescuing food that would otherwise be wasted

Image: @chefs_with_compassion/Instagram

Chefs with Compassion (CWC) has cooked and served more than two million meals since the relief group was formed in April 2020.

The volunteer organisation celebrated its two million meals milestone last month.

Chefs with Compassion is a collaboration between organisations, restaurants and chefs to reduce food waste and create nourishing meals for vulnerable communities.

The food relief group was formed during the lockdown in response to the humanitarian crisis brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The initiative collects food waste from farmers and retailers and salvages some of the produce to create hearty dishes.

Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque says the hunger crisis has not gone away, 18 into the Covid-19 pandemic.

We still have many, many South Africans that go hungry every single day. Brent Lindeque, Founder - Good Things Guy