Volunteer group Chefs with Compassion passes two million meal mark
- Food relief group Chefs with Compassion has reached a major milestone since it started last year
- The organisation has served more than two million meals to hungry people around the country
- The NPO produces over 18,000 meals per week by rescuing food that would otherwise be wasted
Chefs with Compassion (CWC) has cooked and served more than two million meals since the relief group was formed in April 2020.
The volunteer organisation celebrated its two million meals milestone last month.
Chefs with Compassion is a collaboration between organisations, restaurants and chefs to reduce food waste and create nourishing meals for vulnerable communities.
The food relief group was formed during the lockdown in response to the humanitarian crisis brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The initiative collects food waste from farmers and retailers and salvages some of the produce to create hearty dishes.
Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque says the hunger crisis has not gone away, 18 into the Covid-19 pandemic.
We still have many, many South Africans that go hungry every single day.Brent Lindeque, Founder - Good Things Guy
Chef with Compassion is made up of volunteers. It's chefs, community caterers, and all sorts of people that work in the food industry that rescue food that may have gone or may go to waste and they make meals for these hungry South Africans.Brent Lindeque, Founder - Good Things Guy
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CRdo3auKdiX/
More from Local
MEC calls for swift police action after Ottery child killed in gang crossfire
Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz visited the family of four-year-old Scarlett Cottle who was killed in a shooting on Wednesday night.Read More
Cape Town's new by-laws for homeless - But does CoCT have enough shelters?
Mike Wills speaks to Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town.Read More
Clever kids invited to win on Rapid Fire with John Maytham
If you are between 10 and 12 years old enter the Rapid Fire competition on CapeTalk for a special Junior edition next week.Read More
Very cold weekend lies ahead for Cape Town – with a tiny bit of rain
Winter is staging a bit of a comeback this weekend.Read More
ID and passport applications resume at Home Affairs
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Home Affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza about the additional services and extensions announced by the department.Read More
IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa outlines key manifesto points
Mandy Wiener speaks to IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa about service delivery promises.Read More
ANC elects Mpho Moerane as new mayor of Joburg – 30 days before the election
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Senior Political Reporter Theto Mahlakoana.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa launches 'Vooma Vaccination Weekends' campaign
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka.Read More
'Stolen fencing to blame for ostrich that was on the loose in Cape Town traffic'
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to ostrich owner Trevor O'shea and Philippi farming activist Nazeer Sonday.Read More