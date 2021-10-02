Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits... with Soul
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
MEC calls for swift police action after Ottery child killed in gang crossfire Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz visited the family of four-year-old Scarlett Cottle who was killed in a shooting on Wednesday ni... 2 October 2021 9:42 AM
Volunteer group Chefs with Compassion passes two million meal mark Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque chats to Midday Report host Mandy Wiener about a positive news story from this past week. 2 October 2021 8:54 AM
Cape Town's new by-laws for homeless - But does CoCT have enough shelters? Mike Wills speaks to Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town. 1 October 2021 5:05 PM
View all Local
IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa outlines key manifesto points Mandy Wiener speaks to IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa about service delivery promises. 1 October 2021 1:20 PM
ANC elects Mpho Moerane as new mayor of Joburg – 30 days before the election Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Senior Political Reporter Theto Mahlakoana. 1 October 2021 1:16 PM
Cape Independence Party on why a referendum to exit SA is possible Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cape Independence Party leader, Jack Miller ahead of the local government elections. 1 October 2021 10:35 AM
View all Politics
How to make your retirement savings last as long as possible The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a personal finance advisor at Galileo Capital. 1 October 2021 11:19 AM
'A lot of talk about reform from Finance Minister but not enough about delivery' The Money Show interviews Standard Chartered Bank's Razia Khan after Enoch Godongwana's speech at National Investment Dialogue. 30 September 2021 9:14 PM
'Nedbank told me to collect card from branch that closed more than a year ago!' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates the rate of bank branch closures and if customer info's being updated, on The Money Show 30 September 2021 7:24 PM
View all Business
Looking for something to do this Saturday? These are Sara-Jayne King's top picks Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend. 2 October 2021 7:50 AM
Skin lightening products: New research study findings Pippa speaks to Dr Farzana Rahiman of the Department of Medical Biosciences’ Skin Lab involved in the latest research. 1 October 2021 3:11 PM
Very cold weekend lies ahead for Cape Town – with a tiny bit of rain Winter is staging a bit of a comeback this weekend. 1 October 2021 3:05 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
Killarney Raceway protest? Spinner gives his view and Killarney manager responds Mike Wills speaks to spinner Gerrard Cooper who says the racetrack won't host their events. The racetrack manager responds. 29 September 2021 12:24 PM
View all Sport
Industry experts on R. Kelly conviction and 'conundrum' of cancelling his music Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to 947 station manager Thando Makhunga and Music Exchange founder Martin Myers. 2 October 2021 10:52 AM
Clever kids invited to win on Rapid Fire with John Maytham If you are between 10 and 12 years old enter the Rapid Fire competition on CapeTalk for a special Junior edition next week. 1 October 2021 3:46 PM
[MOVIE REVIEW] Daniel Craig’s 5th (and final) James Bond film – No Time to Die Pippa Hudson interviews Stefan Rheeder, Marketing Manager at United International Pictures. 1 October 2021 2:28 PM
View all Entertainment
Ex Malawi MP shoots himself dead in Parliament - leaves harrowing suicide note Refilwe Moloto interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of Africa. 1 October 2021 10:04 AM
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions. 29 September 2021 9:01 PM
Levels of MDMA in river at Glastonbury Festival so high it threatens wildlife Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 29 September 2021 3:00 PM
View all World
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
The world after Covid-19 can be a far better place - Prof Ian Goldin (Oxford) Mike Wills interviews Professor Ian Goldin (University of Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”. 30 September 2021 1:41 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the fully electric Porsche Taycan – got R2.3 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 29 September 2021 2:17 PM
Zweli Mkhize lied to the nation and the President - Special Investigating Unit Mandy Wiener interviews Pieter Louis Myburgh, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick. 29 September 2021 12:27 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Volunteer group Chefs with Compassion passes two million meal mark

2 October 2021 8:54 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Hunger
Charity
NPO
meals
food relief
chefs with compassion

Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque chats to Midday Report host Mandy Wiener about a positive news story from this past week.
  • Food relief group Chefs with Compassion has reached a major milestone since it started last year
  • The organisation has served more than two million meals to hungry people around the country
  • The NPO produces over 18,000 meals per week by rescuing food that would otherwise be wasted
Image: @chefs_with_compassion/Instagram

Chefs with Compassion (CWC) has cooked and served more than two million meals since the relief group was formed in April 2020.

The volunteer organisation celebrated its two million meals milestone last month.

Chefs with Compassion is a collaboration between organisations, restaurants and chefs to reduce food waste and create nourishing meals for vulnerable communities.

The food relief group was formed during the lockdown in response to the humanitarian crisis brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The initiative collects food waste from farmers and retailers and salvages some of the produce to create hearty dishes.

Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque says the hunger crisis has not gone away, 18 into the Covid-19 pandemic.

We still have many, many South Africans that go hungry every single day.

Brent Lindeque, Founder - Good Things Guy

Chef with Compassion is made up of volunteers. It's chefs, community caterers, and all sorts of people that work in the food industry that rescue food that may have gone or may go to waste and they make meals for these hungry South Africans.

Brent Lindeque, Founder - Good Things Guy



2 October 2021 8:54 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Hunger
Charity
NPO
meals
food relief
chefs with compassion

More from Local

MEC calls for swift police action after Ottery child killed in gang crossfire

2 October 2021 9:42 AM

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz visited the family of four-year-old Scarlett Cottle who was killed in a shooting on Wednesday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town's new by-laws for homeless - But does CoCT have enough shelters?

1 October 2021 5:05 PM

Mike Wills speaks to Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clever kids invited to win on Rapid Fire with John Maytham

1 October 2021 3:46 PM

If you are between 10 and 12 years old enter the Rapid Fire competition on CapeTalk for a special Junior edition next week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Very cold weekend lies ahead for Cape Town – with a tiny bit of rain

1 October 2021 3:05 PM

Winter is staging a bit of a comeback this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ID and passport applications resume at Home Affairs

1 October 2021 1:49 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Home Affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza about the additional services and extensions announced by the department.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa outlines key manifesto points

1 October 2021 1:20 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa about service delivery promises.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC elects Mpho Moerane as new mayor of Joburg – 30 days before the election

1 October 2021 1:16 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Senior Political Reporter Theto Mahlakoana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa launches 'Vooma Vaccination Weekends' campaign

1 October 2021 12:25 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Stolen fencing to blame for ostrich that was on the loose in Cape Town traffic'

1 October 2021 12:22 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to ostrich owner Trevor O'shea and Philippi farming activist Nazeer Sonday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'TikTok traffic cop' from South Africa with 52k followers answers your questions

1 October 2021 11:52 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Stephan Esterhuizen the 'Tik Tok Cop' who has garnered 52k followers and nearly half a million 'likes'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MEC calls for swift police action after Ottery child killed in gang crossfire

Local

'Stolen fencing to blame for ostrich that was on the loose in Cape Town traffic'

Local

Clever kids invited to win on Rapid Fire with John Maytham

Local Entertainment

EWN Highlights

South Africa beat New Zealand 31-29 in Rugby Championship

2 October 2021 2:22 PM

Calls for speedy investigation after 15-year-old raped at Stellenbosch Hospital

2 October 2021 1:38 PM

Political parties hit the campaign trail ahead of local elections

2 October 2021 12:50 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA