MEC calls for swift police action after Ottery child killed in gang crossfire





MEC Albert Fritz has called on police to hunt down the "thugs" who killed four-year-old Scarlett Cottle

The little girl was struck by a stray bullet while lying in her bed during a suspected gang shootout on Wednesday

Western Cape Community Saftey MEC Albert Fritz has condemned the murder of a child in Ottery this week.

Four-year-old Scarlett Cottle was caught in a crossfire between rival gangs on Wednesday night.

According to reports, the child was struck by a bullet while lying in bed with a book in her family’s wendy house.

It's understood that rivals gangsters had opened fire on each other.

Scarlett was wounded in the shooting and taken to hospital where she later died.

A 48-year old man was also injured in the shooting and is currently recovering in hospital.

Fritz has called on SAPS and all law enforcement agencies to do everything in their power to bring the child's killers to book.

I am calling on SAPS to do everything in their power to ensure that these thugs are brought to book and face the full might of the law. We are also monitoring the situation very closely and are ready to deploy LEAP officers to affected areas to quell any further violence. Albert Fritz, Western Cape MEC - Community Safety

The MEC visited the family on Friday and called on community members to come forward with any information that could assist SAPS.

"I want to appeal to you to please come forward. Stand with us in the fight against gangsterism in our communities. Don’t protect these thugs.”

Anyone with information about the incident that could assist the police in their investigations is urged to contact police on 08600 10111 or via the MySAPS App.