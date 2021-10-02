Industry experts on R. Kelly conviction and 'conundrum' of cancelling his music

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to 947 station manager Thando Makhunga and Music Exchange founder Martin Myers.
  • Calls to #MuteRKelly on all media platforms have grown stronger after the US singer's sex trafficking conviction
  • The question is: Will R. Kelly's music be banned?
  • 947 station manager Thando Makhunga says radio stations need to be guided by listener input on music content
  • Former record label exec Martin Myers says it's more complicated than simply banning an artist's music
American R&B star R Kelly. Picture: @Rkelly/Facebook.com

Will R. Kelly’s music be banned following his criminal conviction?

The famous American singer, real name Robert Sylvester Kelly, has been found guilty on all nine counts in his sex trafficking case.

The disgraced R&B artist was convicted this week after years of sexual abuse allegations.

RELATED: R Kelly vows to prove innocence after sex crimes conviction

How will this verdict impact the Grammy winner's music?

947 station manager Thando Makhunga says the Joburg radio station does not currently play R. Kelly's music.

According to Makhunga, the hit-maker fell off radio playlists over the years because his music "didn't resonate" with audiences anymore.

She says 947 responded to feedback from listeners who no longer wanted to hear his tracks.

"In the instance of R Kelly, it was listeners calling and complaining. It was incessant quite honestly, and not just R Kelly."

With calls to mute other musicians such as Da Baby and Chris Brown over the years, Makhunga says radio stations must be guided by listeners and "respond to what audiences think is palatable."

"It can never be the media platform making that decision for consumers", she tells Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King.

At the moment, no. 947 doesn't have any R. Kelly on the playlist.

Thando Makhunga, Station Manager - 947

His fan base and the passion for his music and him as an artist was. So, the fact that we are no longer playing the music on Primedia radio stations tells you just the impact of some of the allegations and things that have come out about him as a person.

Thando Makhunga, Station Manager - 947

At the same time, former music executive Martin Myers says muting an artist on media platforms is never a simple decision.

Myers, who once worked for R. Kelly's former label BMG, says there are often commercial considerations to be made.

RELATED: Singer Sparkle opens up about R Kelly sex abuse claims

Kelly is one of the biggest selling artists of all time and has sold over 75 million albums worldwide.

To further complicate matters, Myers says artists like R. Kelly have written music for other artists such as Michael Jackson, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, and Toni Braxton.

Myers questions whether it is possible to simply cancel Kelly's music when other artists and industry players have also profited from his work.

It's a huge conundrum.

Martin Myers, Founder - Music Exchange

The money in the music business is made by the songwriter, that's where the money is and he's written a lot of hits.

Martin Myers, Founder - Music Exchange



