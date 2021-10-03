CapeTalk is off-air from 12pm until 3pm, but there are still ways to tune in





CapeTalk will be off-air this afternoon to allow for technical repairs at the station's transmitter site in Klipheuwel.

The Klipheuwel site will be down from 12pm until 3pm on Sunday 3 October in order for technicians to conduct repairs to the antenna system.

This is to get the transmitter back to full power, says station manager Tessa van Staden.

Listeners can still tune in on the CapeTalk website or download the app.

Apple users can download the app from the iTunes App store

Android users can download the app from the Google Play store