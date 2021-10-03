CapeTalk is off-air from 12pm until 3pm, but there are still ways to tune in
CapeTalk will be off-air this afternoon to allow for technical repairs at the station's transmitter site in Klipheuwel.
The Klipheuwel site will be down from 12pm until 3pm on Sunday 3 October in order for technicians to conduct repairs to the antenna system.
This is to get the transmitter back to full power, says station manager Tessa van Staden.
Listeners can still tune in on the CapeTalk website or download the app.
- Apple users can download the app from the iTunes App store
- Android users can download the app from the Google Play store
More from Local
Nasty fight breaks out during booze-filled valedictory partying at Clifton Beach
Thousands of learners flocked to Clifton Beach on Friday for valedictory celebrations.Read More
MEC calls for swift police action after Ottery child killed in gang crossfire
Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz visited the family of four-year-old Scarlett Cottle who was killed in a shooting on Wednesday night.Read More
Volunteer group Chefs with Compassion passes two million meal mark
Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque chats to Midday Report host Mandy Wiener about a positive news story from this past week.Read More
Cape Town's new by-laws for homeless - But does CoCT have enough shelters?
Mike Wills speaks to Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town.Read More
Clever kids invited to win on Rapid Fire with John Maytham
If you are between 10 and 12 years old enter the Rapid Fire competition on CapeTalk for a special Junior edition next week.Read More
Very cold weekend lies ahead for Cape Town – with a tiny bit of rain
Winter is staging a bit of a comeback this weekend.Read More
ID and passport applications resume at Home Affairs
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Home Affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza about the additional services and extensions announced by the department.Read More
IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa outlines key manifesto points
Mandy Wiener speaks to IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa about service delivery promises.Read More
ANC elects Mpho Moerane as new mayor of Joburg – 30 days before the election
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Senior Political Reporter Theto Mahlakoana.Read More