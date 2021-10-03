Nasty fight breaks out during booze-filled valedictory parties at Clifton Beach





A young man was assaulted at Clifton’s 4th Beach on Friday night as learners celebrated their matric valedictory

Authorities have dismissed reports that the teen has died following the violent incident

A video of the assault has been circulating on social media

Ward councillor Nicola Jowell says large volumes of alcohol were confiscated by officials

Thousands of pupils descended on Clifton Beach on Friday 1 October 2021 for valedictory celebrations. Image: Nicola Jowell/Facebook

Atlantic Seaboard ward councillor Nicola Jowell says no deaths or severe injuries were reported following the "nasty altercation" on Clifton Beach on Friday evening.

A young man was assaulted at Clifton’s 4th Beach where large groups of students were celebrating after their matric valedictories.

Jowell says an individual was treated by medical personnel for a cut on the head after a fight broke out.

However, authorities have dismissed false reports claiming that the person had died from his injuries.

A video of the brutal assault has been circulating on social media this weekend.

According to Jowell, Camps Bay police and other law enforcement agencies responded switfly to the fight on Friday night.

"When the incident occurred all agencies were on the scene and the fight stopped extremely quickly with the direct intervention from Camps Bay SAPS senior management Capt Chandler and W/O Fortuin", the councillor wrote in a post on Facebook.

The councillor says large volumes of alcohol were confiscated during the beach parties and roadblocks were in place both on Friday and Saturday evening.

"It is very frustrating to have an incident occur on the beach but it sadly becomes a very high possibility with 1000s of people present and clearly intent on bringing alcohol to the beach despite the diligent effort by all enforcement.", Jowell says.