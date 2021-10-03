Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Cape officials encourage residents to get jabbed during Vooma vaccination drive From Grabouw to Mitchells Plain, Western Cape health teams have been ramping up their vaccination outreach programmes this weekend... 3 October 2021 3:38 PM
Nasty fight breaks out during booze-filled valedictory parties at Clifton Beach Thousands of learners flocked to Clifton Beach on Friday for valedictory celebrations. 3 October 2021 10:50 AM
CapeTalk is off-air from 12pm until 3pm, but there are still ways to tune in CapeTalk will be off-air between 12pm and 3pm on Sunday, but listeners can still stream us live on the website or download the app... 3 October 2021 9:46 AM
View all Local
Cape Town's new by-laws for homeless - But does CoCT have enough shelters? Mike Wills speaks to Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town. 1 October 2021 5:05 PM
IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa outlines key manifesto points Mandy Wiener speaks to IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa about service delivery promises. 1 October 2021 1:20 PM
ANC elects Mpho Moerane as new mayor of Joburg – 30 days before the election Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Senior Political Reporter Theto Mahlakoana. 1 October 2021 1:16 PM
View all Politics
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 8:37 PM
How to make your retirement savings last as long as possible The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a personal finance advisor at Galileo Capital. 1 October 2021 11:19 AM
'A lot of talk about reform from Finance Minister but not enough about delivery' The Money Show interviews Standard Chartered Bank's Razia Khan after Enoch Godongwana's speech at National Investment Dialogue. 30 September 2021 9:14 PM
View all Business
Most salons don't cut it when it comes to styling Afro-textured hair, says panel A panel of guests discusses the experiences of black women when it comes to the hair care industry. 3 October 2021 12:38 PM
Looking for something to do this Saturday? These are Sara-Jayne King's top picks Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend. 2 October 2021 7:50 AM
Skin lightening products: New research study findings Pippa speaks to Dr Farzana Rahiman of the Department of Medical Biosciences’ Skin Lab involved in the latest research. 1 October 2021 3:11 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
Killarney Raceway protest? Spinner gives his view and Killarney manager responds Mike Wills speaks to spinner Gerrard Cooper who says the racetrack won't host their events. The racetrack manager responds. 29 September 2021 12:24 PM
View all Sport
Industry experts on R. Kelly conviction and 'conundrum' of cancelling his music Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to 947 station manager Thando Makhunga and Music Exchange founder Martin Myers. 2 October 2021 10:52 AM
Clever kids invited to win on Rapid Fire with John Maytham If you are between 10 and 12 years old enter the Rapid Fire competition on CapeTalk for a special Junior edition next week. 1 October 2021 3:46 PM
[MOVIE REVIEW] Daniel Craig’s 5th (and final) James Bond film – No Time to Die Pippa Hudson interviews Stefan Rheeder, Marketing Manager at United International Pictures. 1 October 2021 2:28 PM
View all Entertainment
UK govt brings in army as fuel shortage worsens in London and south-east England Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and E... 3 October 2021 2:16 PM
Ex Malawi MP shoots himself dead in Parliament - leaves harrowing suicide note Refilwe Moloto interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of Africa. 1 October 2021 10:04 AM
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions. 29 September 2021 9:01 PM
View all World
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 8:37 PM
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
View all Africa
The world after Covid-19 can be a far better place - Prof Ian Goldin (Oxford) Mike Wills interviews Professor Ian Goldin (University of Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”. 30 September 2021 1:41 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the fully electric Porsche Taycan – got R2.3 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 29 September 2021 2:17 PM
Zweli Mkhize lied to the nation and the President - Special Investigating Unit Mandy Wiener interviews Pieter Louis Myburgh, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick. 29 September 2021 12:27 PM
View all Opinion
Most salons don't cut it when it comes to styling Afro-textured hair, says panel

3 October 2021 12:38 PM
by Qama Qukula
A panel of guests discusses the experiences of black women when it comes to the hair care industry.
  • A panel of women agrees that the local salon industry needs to be more inclusive
  • Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King facilitated a panel discussion about the treatment of black hair in the beauty sector during her weekly Talking Point segment
  • This comes after the UK adopted new industry guidelines to protect black people with afro-textured hair

Most black women have a horror story of unskilled hairdressers either butchering their hair or refusing to style it all together.

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to a panel of guests about how afro-textured hair is treated in the salon industry.

This follows new rules being introduced in the UK which will require all UK hairdressers to be trained in cutting and styling afro-textured hair.

Top natural hair blogger Kavuli Nyali says the beauty and cosmetics industry is still very exclusionary and underserves black women.

It just goes to show that in many ways, we are not rated. Even though other races love to make money off of black bodies, for some reason, when that making money also makes us comfortable and makes us seen, they choose not to.

Kavuli Nyali, hair blogger

RELATED: Clicks hair advert: 'We need to focus on buying from black-owned companies'

Candice Thurston, the founder of the South African salon franchise Candi & Co, says more pressure is needed to change the status quo so that all hairdressers should be trained on all hair textures as an occupational requirement.

She says Candi & Co says focuses on understanding the different textures and types of hair, instead of racialising hair.

We launched Candi & Co and said it was about deracialising hair. Until today, I say that there is racism in hair salons. The fact that we are living in the 21st Century and we can't all walk into any hair salon still blows my mind.

Candice Thurston, Founder - Candi & Co

We all have hair types. If you take a hair strand and pull it, it's all the same., the difference is that when you let your hair go we all have different curl textures. It's absolutely correct that everybody should be able to look after, blow-dry, and style afro-textured or curly textured hair.

Candice Thurston, Founder - Candi & Co

CapeTalk presenter Refilwe Moloto says most salon spaces in Cape Town cater to white women and are not welcoming of other races, despite women of colour being the majority and having spending power.

Moloto says she has struggled with finding good hair salons after living in New York, London, Johannesburg and Cape Town - and even attempted to open her own establishment at some stage.

Having a space for our own hair in salons doesn't happen.

Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast host

80% of us black and brown folk exist in Cape Town and 80% of the available, especially high-end salons service white people.

Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast host

Safeera Neacsu, the salon and marketing manager at Excentric Hair, says the brand's four salon branches are currently receiving training on diverse hair types.

Neacsu says she's not comfortable with classifying hair clients according to race.

All of our stylists are increasing their skills in natural hair because we have received such a huge demand for it as well.

Safeera Neacsu, Salon and Marketing Manager - Excentric



