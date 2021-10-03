Most salons don't cut it when it comes to styling Afro-textured hair, says panel





A panel of women agrees that the local salon industry needs to be more inclusive

Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King facilitated a panel discussion about the treatment of black hair in the beauty sector during her weekly Talking Point segment

This comes after the UK adopted new industry guidelines to protect black people with afro-textured hair

Most black women have a horror story of unskilled hairdressers either butchering their hair or refusing to style it all together.

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to a panel of guests about how afro-textured hair is treated in the salon industry.

This follows new rules being introduced in the UK which will require all UK hairdressers to be trained in cutting and styling afro-textured hair.

Top natural hair blogger Kavuli Nyali says the beauty and cosmetics industry is still very exclusionary and underserves black women.

It just goes to show that in many ways, we are not rated. Even though other races love to make money off of black bodies, for some reason, when that making money also makes us comfortable and makes us seen, they choose not to. Kavuli Nyali, hair blogger

Candice Thurston, the founder of the South African salon franchise Candi & Co, says more pressure is needed to change the status quo so that all hairdressers should be trained on all hair textures as an occupational requirement.

She says Candi & Co says focuses on understanding the different textures and types of hair, instead of racialising hair.

We launched Candi & Co and said it was about deracialising hair. Until today, I say that there is racism in hair salons. The fact that we are living in the 21st Century and we can't all walk into any hair salon still blows my mind. Candice Thurston, Founder - Candi & Co

We all have hair types. If you take a hair strand and pull it, it's all the same., the difference is that when you let your hair go we all have different curl textures. It's absolutely correct that everybody should be able to look after, blow-dry, and style afro-textured or curly textured hair. Candice Thurston, Founder - Candi & Co

CapeTalk presenter Refilwe Moloto says most salon spaces in Cape Town cater to white women and are not welcoming of other races, despite women of colour being the majority and having spending power.

Moloto says she has struggled with finding good hair salons after living in New York, London, Johannesburg and Cape Town - and even attempted to open her own establishment at some stage.

Having a space for our own hair in salons doesn't happen. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast host

80% of us black and brown folk exist in Cape Town and 80% of the available, especially high-end salons service white people. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast host

Safeera Neacsu, the salon and marketing manager at Excentric Hair, says the brand's four salon branches are currently receiving training on diverse hair types.

Neacsu says she's not comfortable with classifying hair clients according to race.