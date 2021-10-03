UK govt brings in army as fuel shortage worsens in London and south-east England
- The fuel crisis remains critical in parts of the UK
- Military drivers are expected to start delivering fuel to gas stations on Monday
- UK correspondent Gavin Grey reports on a range of stories from Britain and other parts of Europe
The UK will deploy military tanker drivers to deliver fuel to gas stations from Monday in response to fuel shortages in some areas of Britain.
Although the fuel crisis is beginning to stabilise, there are still major shortages in London and the south-east where many petrol stations have run dry.
UK correspondent Gavin Grey says several fuel stations have closed over the weekend while others have seen snaking queues as long as 300-metres.
According to Grey, the fuel supply disruption in the UK has been caused due to a shortage of drivers to transport fuel from refineries to petrol stations.
On Monday, dozens of military personnel, including drivers, will start deliveries to resupply filling stations and offer temporary relief.
Although the situation has gotten better in most of the country, in London and the southeast it is getting really pretty desperate now. Of those petrol stations that are still open, you just see huge queues.Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent
Tomorrow, the army will be delivering the first of petrol because they trained up some other army drivers, their heavy-goods vehicle drivers, they've given them extra training to drive petrol tankers.Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent
There is petrol, but it's at the refinery. There's a shortage of drivers so there is a shortage of petrol at the petrol stations.Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent
