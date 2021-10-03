UK govt brings in army as fuel shortage worsens in London and south-east England

Streaming issues? Report here
EWN logo BW July 2020 EWN logo BW July 2020
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape officials encourage residents to get jabbed during Vooma vaccination drive From Grabouw to Mitchells Plain, Western Cape health teams have been ramping up their vaccination outreach programmes this weekend... 3 October 2021 3:38 PM
Nasty fight breaks out during booze-filled valedictory parties at Clifton Beach Thousands of learners flocked to Clifton Beach on Friday for valedictory celebrations. 3 October 2021 10:50 AM
CapeTalk is off-air from 12pm until 3pm, but there are still ways to tune in CapeTalk will be off-air between 12pm and 3pm on Sunday, but listeners can still stream us live on the website or download the app... 3 October 2021 9:46 AM
View all Local
Cape Town's new by-laws for homeless - But does CoCT have enough shelters? Mike Wills speaks to Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town. 1 October 2021 5:05 PM
IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa outlines key manifesto points Mandy Wiener speaks to IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa about service delivery promises. 1 October 2021 1:20 PM
ANC elects Mpho Moerane as new mayor of Joburg – 30 days before the election Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Senior Political Reporter Theto Mahlakoana. 1 October 2021 1:16 PM
View all Politics
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 8:37 PM
How to make your retirement savings last as long as possible The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a personal finance advisor at Galileo Capital. 1 October 2021 11:19 AM
'A lot of talk about reform from Finance Minister but not enough about delivery' The Money Show interviews Standard Chartered Bank's Razia Khan after Enoch Godongwana's speech at National Investment Dialogue. 30 September 2021 9:14 PM
View all Business
Most salons don't cut it when it comes to styling Afro-textured hair, says panel A panel of guests discusses the experiences of black women when it comes to the hair care industry. 3 October 2021 12:38 PM
Looking for something to do this Saturday? These are Sara-Jayne King's top picks Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend. 2 October 2021 7:50 AM
Skin lightening products: New research study findings Pippa speaks to Dr Farzana Rahiman of the Department of Medical Biosciences’ Skin Lab involved in the latest research. 1 October 2021 3:11 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
Killarney Raceway protest? Spinner gives his view and Killarney manager responds Mike Wills speaks to spinner Gerrard Cooper who says the racetrack won't host their events. The racetrack manager responds. 29 September 2021 12:24 PM
View all Sport
Industry experts on R. Kelly conviction and 'conundrum' of cancelling his music Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to 947 station manager Thando Makhunga and Music Exchange founder Martin Myers. 2 October 2021 10:52 AM
Clever kids invited to win on Rapid Fire with John Maytham If you are between 10 and 12 years old enter the Rapid Fire competition on CapeTalk for a special Junior edition next week. 1 October 2021 3:46 PM
[MOVIE REVIEW] Daniel Craig’s 5th (and final) James Bond film – No Time to Die Pippa Hudson interviews Stefan Rheeder, Marketing Manager at United International Pictures. 1 October 2021 2:28 PM
View all Entertainment
UK govt brings in army as fuel shortage worsens in London and south-east England Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and E... 3 October 2021 2:16 PM
Ex Malawi MP shoots himself dead in Parliament - leaves harrowing suicide note Refilwe Moloto interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of Africa. 1 October 2021 10:04 AM
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions. 29 September 2021 9:01 PM
View all World
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 8:37 PM
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
View all Africa
The world after Covid-19 can be a far better place - Prof Ian Goldin (Oxford) Mike Wills interviews Professor Ian Goldin (University of Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”. 30 September 2021 1:41 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the fully electric Porsche Taycan – got R2.3 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 29 September 2021 2:17 PM
Zweli Mkhize lied to the nation and the President - Special Investigating Unit Mandy Wiener interviews Pieter Louis Myburgh, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick. 29 September 2021 12:27 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

UK govt brings in army as fuel shortage worsens in London and south-east England

3 October 2021 2:16 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
fuel shortages
UK fuel crisis
petrol pumps

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.
  • The fuel crisis remains critical in parts of the UK
  • Military drivers are expected to start delivering fuel to gas stations on Monday
  • UK correspondent Gavin Grey reports on a range of stories from Britain and other parts of Europe
© David Bodescu/123rf.com

The UK will deploy military tanker drivers to deliver fuel to gas stations from Monday in response to fuel shortages in some areas of Britain.

Although the fuel crisis is beginning to stabilise, there are still major shortages in London and the south-east where many petrol stations have run dry.

UK correspondent Gavin Grey says several fuel stations have closed over the weekend while others have seen snaking queues as long as 300-metres.

According to Grey, the fuel supply disruption in the UK has been caused due to a shortage of drivers to transport fuel from refineries to petrol stations.

On Monday, dozens of military personnel, including drivers, will start deliveries to resupply filling stations and offer temporary relief.

Although the situation has gotten better in most of the country, in London and the southeast it is getting really pretty desperate now. Of those petrol stations that are still open, you just see huge queues.

Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

Tomorrow, the army will be delivering the first of petrol because they trained up some other army drivers, their heavy-goods vehicle drivers, they've given them extra training to drive petrol tankers.

Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

There is petrol, but it's at the refinery. There's a shortage of drivers so there is a shortage of petrol at the petrol stations.

Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent



3 October 2021 2:16 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
fuel shortages
UK fuel crisis
petrol pumps

More from World

Ex Malawi MP shoots himself dead in Parliament - leaves harrowing suicide note

1 October 2021 10:04 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem

29 September 2021 9:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Levels of MDMA in river at Glastonbury Festival so high it threatens wildlife

29 September 2021 3:00 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa calls for UN to urgently address slavery reparations

29 September 2021 11:26 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to UWC Prof Ciraj Rassool about reparations regarding the slave trade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

35 (of 39) miners escape by ladder after being trapped 1.2 km underground

29 September 2021 11:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

China threatens Britain for sailing warship through Taiwan Strait

28 September 2021 5:03 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news stories.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tempers flare, panic-buying ensues in UK as petrol stations run dry

28 September 2021 4:37 PM

Mike Wills interviews UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the obstacles currently faced by that country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

R Kelly vows to prove innocence after sex crimes conviction

28 September 2021 1:50 PM

In 2019 Sara-Jayne King spoke to Kelly's protegee Sparkle about her relationship with the R&B star.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

YouTube star in the making? YouTube NextUp contest open to SA content creators

28 September 2021 7:45 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lead for YouTube partnerships in South Africa, Zeph Masote about the competition for content creators. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Two-thirds of Swiss voters say 'Yes' to same-sex marriage

27 September 2021 1:14 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape officials encourage residents to get jabbed during Vooma vaccination drive

Local

Nasty fight breaks out during booze-filled valedictory parties at Clifton Beach

Local

MEC calls for swift police action after Ottery child killed in gang crossfire

Local

EWN Highlights

Gunmen rob, pepper spray patients & staff at Mpumalanga clinic

3 October 2021 4:19 PM

4 killed, 12 seriously injured after wall collapses on guests at Limpopo wedding

3 October 2021 4:12 PM

Grassy Park CPF pleads with community to offer info on killing of little girl

3 October 2021 4:04 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA