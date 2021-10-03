Cape officials encourage residents to get jabbed during Vooma vaccination drive

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Nasty fight breaks out during booze-filled valedictory parties at Clifton Beach Thousands of learners flocked to Clifton Beach on Friday for valedictory celebrations. 3 October 2021 10:50 AM
CapeTalk is off-air from 12pm until 3pm, but there are still ways to tune in CapeTalk will be off-air between 12pm and 3pm on Sunday, but listeners can still stream us live on the website or download the app... 3 October 2021 9:46 AM
CapeTalk is off-air from 12pm until 3pm, but there are still ways to tune in CapeTalk will be off-air between 12pm and 3pm on Sunday, but listeners can still stream us live on the website or download the app... 3 October 2021 9:46 AM
Cape Town's new by-laws for homeless - But does CoCT have enough shelters? Mike Wills speaks to Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town. 1 October 2021 5:05 PM
IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa outlines key manifesto points Mandy Wiener speaks to IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa about service delivery promises. 1 October 2021 1:20 PM
ANC elects Mpho Moerane as new mayor of Joburg – 30 days before the election Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Senior Political Reporter Theto Mahlakoana. 1 October 2021 1:16 PM
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 8:37 PM
How to make your retirement savings last as long as possible The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a personal finance advisor at Galileo Capital. 1 October 2021 11:19 AM
'A lot of talk about reform from Finance Minister but not enough about delivery' The Money Show interviews Standard Chartered Bank's Razia Khan after Enoch Godongwana's speech at National Investment Dialogue. 30 September 2021 9:14 PM
Most salons don't cut it when it comes to styling Afro-textured hair, says panel A panel of guests discusses the experiences of black women when it comes to the hair care industry. 3 October 2021 12:38 PM
Looking for something to do this Saturday? These are Sara-Jayne King's top picks Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend. 2 October 2021 7:50 AM
Skin lightening products: New research study findings Pippa speaks to Dr Farzana Rahiman of the Department of Medical Biosciences' Skin Lab involved in the latest research. 1 October 2021 3:11 PM
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers' new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
Killarney Raceway protest? Spinner gives his view and Killarney manager responds Mike Wills speaks to spinner Gerrard Cooper who says the racetrack won't host their events. The racetrack manager responds. 29 September 2021 12:24 PM
Industry experts on R. Kelly conviction and 'conundrum' of cancelling his music Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to 947 station manager Thando Makhunga and Music Exchange founder Martin Myers. 2 October 2021 10:52 AM
Clever kids invited to win on Rapid Fire with John Maytham If you are between 10 and 12 years old enter the Rapid Fire competition on CapeTalk for a special Junior edition next week. 1 October 2021 3:46 PM
[MOVIE REVIEW] Daniel Craig's 5th (and final) James Bond film – No Time to Die Pippa Hudson interviews Stefan Rheeder, Marketing Manager at United International Pictures. 1 October 2021 2:28 PM
UK govt brings in army as fuel shortage worsens in London and south-east England Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and E... 3 October 2021 2:16 PM
Ex Malawi MP shoots himself dead in Parliament - leaves harrowing suicide note Refilwe Moloto interviews The Africa Report's Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of Africa. 1 October 2021 10:04 AM
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions. 29 September 2021 9:01 PM
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 8:37 PM
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
The world after Covid-19 can be a far better place - Prof Ian Goldin (Oxford) Mike Wills interviews Professor Ian Goldin (University of Oxford) about his book "Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World". 30 September 2021 1:41 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the fully electric Porsche Taycan – got R2.3 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 29 September 2021 2:17 PM
Zweli Mkhize lied to the nation and the President - Special Investigating Unit Mandy Wiener interviews Pieter Louis Myburgh, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick. 29 September 2021 12:27 PM
Cape officials encourage residents to get jabbed during Vooma vaccination drive

3 October 2021 3:38 PM
by Qama Qukula
vaccine drive
Vooma Vaccination Weekends

From Grabouw to Mitchells Plain, Western Cape health teams have been ramping up their vaccination outreach programmes this weekend.
  • It’s the final stretch for 'Vooma Vaccination' weekend which aims to reach 500,000 people
  • The City of Cape Town and Western Cape govt have encouraged residents to participate in the vaccination drive
  • National data shows that vaccination stats this Saturday more than tripled figures from last week Saturday
  • In the Western Cape, Premier Winde says the province administered 16,501 vaccines on Saturday

Government officials countrywide have been encouraging people to get vaccinated this weekend.

Taxi ranks, malls and community centres have been turned into vaccination sites as part of the government's weekend Vooma vaccination drive.

The campaign is aimed at mobilising more citizens to get the Covid-19 jab before the end of the year.

The Western Cape leg of the Vooma vaccination weekend has been running at more than 300 public and private vaccine sites available in the Cape metro and across rural communities.

For City of Cape Town vaccination sites click here and for Western Cape government sites click here.

According to Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan, South Africa recorded the highest number of Saturday vaccinations ever this weekend.




More from Local

Nasty fight breaks out during booze-filled valedictory parties at Clifton Beach

3 October 2021 10:50 AM

Thousands of learners flocked to Clifton Beach on Friday for valedictory celebrations.

CapeTalk is off-air from 12pm until 3pm, but there are still ways to tune in

3 October 2021 9:46 AM

CapeTalk will be off-air between 12pm and 3pm on Sunday, but listeners can still stream us live on the website or download the app.

MEC calls for swift police action after Ottery child killed in gang crossfire

2 October 2021 9:42 AM

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz visited the family of four-year-old Scarlett Cottle who was killed in a shooting on Wednesday night.

Volunteer group Chefs with Compassion passes two million meal mark

2 October 2021 8:54 AM

Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque chats to Midday Report host Mandy Wiener about a positive news story from this past week.

Cape Town's new by-laws for homeless - But does CoCT have enough shelters?

1 October 2021 5:05 PM

Mike Wills speaks to Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town.

Clever kids invited to win on Rapid Fire with John Maytham

1 October 2021 3:46 PM

If you are between 10 and 12 years old enter the Rapid Fire competition on CapeTalk for a special Junior edition next week.

Very cold weekend lies ahead for Cape Town – with a tiny bit of rain

1 October 2021 3:05 PM

Winter is staging a bit of a comeback this weekend.

ID and passport applications resume at Home Affairs

1 October 2021 1:49 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Home Affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza about the additional services and extensions announced by the department.

IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa outlines key manifesto points

1 October 2021 1:20 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa about service delivery promises.

ANC elects Mpho Moerane as new mayor of Joburg – 30 days before the election

1 October 2021 1:16 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Senior Political Reporter Theto Mahlakoana.

