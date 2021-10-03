Cape officials encourage residents to get jabbed during Vooma vaccination drive
- It’s the final stretch for 'Vooma Vaccination' weekend which aims to reach 500,000 people
- The City of Cape Town and Western Cape govt have encouraged residents to participate in the vaccination drive
- National data shows that vaccination stats this Saturday more than tripled figures from last week Saturday
- In the Western Cape, Premier Winde says the province administered 16,501 vaccines on Saturday
Government officials countrywide have been encouraging people to get vaccinated this weekend.
Taxi ranks, malls and community centres have been turned into vaccination sites as part of the government's weekend Vooma vaccination drive.
The campaign is aimed at mobilising more citizens to get the Covid-19 jab before the end of the year.
The Western Cape leg of the Vooma vaccination weekend has been running at more than 300 public and private vaccine sites available in the Cape metro and across rural communities.
For City of Cape Town vaccination sites click here and for Western Cape government sites click here.
According to Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan, South Africa recorded the highest number of Saturday vaccinations ever this weekend.
2. What is the goal of #VoomaVaccinationWeekend (1,2,3 Oct)?— Mia Malan (@miamalan) October 2, 2021
- 500,000 jabs/doses
Where are we?
1 Oct: 193,608 (with paper recorded doses)
2 Oct: 106,722
Total: 300,330
We therefore need to do: 500,000 - 300,330 = 199,670 jabs on Sun, 3 Oct to make the goal of 500, 000
Last day of the Vooma Campaign, I am at Parklands Piazza.— Western Cape Health MEC (@WCHealthMEC) October 3, 2021
Appealing to people to #SaveOurSummer and #VoomaUkuVaccinater.@alanwinde@WestCapeHealth @nomafrench @ricardomackenzi pic.twitter.com/Pp9O9CtU0p
#VoomaVaccinationWeekend More than 300 sites are open across the province. The province’s target is to reach the 3 million mark of vaccine doses administered since the start of the rollout programme. LP pic.twitter.com/gMGEeTwoz0— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 2, 2021
Im out at the #VoomaVaccinationWeekend at the Grabouw taxi rank. Let’s heed the call to get get vaccinated to protect ourselves, our loved ones and communities. pic.twitter.com/ZbGqDs767f— Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) October 2, 2021
@DIRCO_ZA Minister Naledi Pandor is in Cape Town today, joining the WC's #VoomaVaccinationWeekend. Today she's with WC health officials & Premier Alan Winde in Mitchells Plain where a pop-up vaccine site has been set up at Watergate Mall. @eNCA pic.twitter.com/oWooJe0XrM— MoniqueMortlock (@MoniqueMortlock) October 2, 2021
📢Covid-19 vaccination update for 2 October 2021— Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) October 3, 2021
Yesterday, we administered 16 501 vaccines, bringing the total number of administered vaccines to 2 923 927 date. #LetsDoThis pic.twitter.com/mmVTZvX338
Source : https://twitter.com/CityofCT/status/1444576002328379394/photo/1
