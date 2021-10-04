How did Judge Hlophe, guilty of misconduct, end up on Chief Justice shortlist?





Western Cape Judge John Hlophe has reportedly made it onto the shortlist of nominations up for the new Chief Justice after Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng steps down next week

Hlophe faces impeachment after being found guilty of gross judicial misconduct and many ask how his name could be on a shortlist for this position

Freedom Under Law's Nicole Fritz explains that Hlophe may not end up on the final shortlist drawn up by the panel set up to implement the process and handed to the President

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe. Picture: Narissa Subramoney/Eyewitness News

The Judge President of the Western Cape Division of the High Court, John Hlpphe, faces impeachment after a finding by the Judicial Conduct Commission (JCC) endorsing a finding by the Judicial Conduct Tribunal.

Yet his name has now popped up as a nominee for the position of Chief Justice, which will certainly raise more than a few eyebrows.

With his legal battles for survival far from over, Pippa Hudson speaks to Freedom Under Law's Nicole Fritz about how he could end up in the running for such a critical position.

It has been a 13-year marathon to get to this point with the JSC upholding a finding of gross judicial misconduct. Nicole Fritz, CEO - Freedom Under Law (FUL)

The finding concluded that Hlophe had sought to interfere and influence judges of the Constitutional Court in order to make a favourable finding regarding a case against Jacob Zuma ahead of him becoming president of the country..

How has Hlophe found his way onto the Chief Justice shortlist?

I do not understand how this is possible. I believe though that these are the names that have been received by the panel that has been appointed by the President. Nicole Fritz, CEO - Freedom Under Law (FUL)

These names are nominations, she explains, and the panel has still to compile the final shortlist and hand the names over to President Ramaphosa, she clarifies.

It may be that his name will not survive the scrutiny and will not be part of the list that is then given to the President in order to make his decision. Nicole Fritz, CEO - Freedom Under Law (FUL)

Fritz comments on the panel established to oversee the process.

Freedom Under Law believes there are too many political appointees on that panel. Nicole Fritz, CEO - Freedom Under Law (FUL)

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is set to stop down next week and this decision needs to be made soon, she notes.

The public needs the reassurance that the country has a leader of the judiciary who is scrupulous and fair and not even to have nominations who seem not to be so. Nicole Fritz, CEO - Freedom Under Law (FUL)