Today at 16:55
Cars With Juliet Maguire: A review of The Fiat 500
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
The Springbok Team at The United Rugby Championships 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sibusiso Mjikeliso
Today at 17:20
Who will be South Africa's new Chief Justice?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist - Expert Legal Journalist
Today at 17:45
Martin Clunes MANHUNT: The Night Stalker
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Martin Clunes
No Items to show
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Tired of owning a car? A car subscription service may be the answer

4 October 2021 7:49 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Cars
car ownership
car subscription

Pippa Hudson speaks to FlexClub's Tinashe Ruzane about the advantages of this compared to vehicle rentals, ownership, and leasing.
  • FexClub launched in march 2021 and offers an alternative to purchasing, leasing, or hiring a vehicle
  • CEO and Founder Tinashe Ruzane explains all the details about a car subscription
© kenchiro95/123rf.com

The car subscription service FlexClub was launched in March of this year and has seen steady growth over the past 6 months, now delivering almost 100 vehicles a week to customers.

Pippa Hudson speaks to founder and CEO Tinashe Ruzane to find out what the advantages are compared to vehicle rentals, ownership, and leasing.

A subscription is somewhere in between a rental and what folks in the US and Europe might call a lease - you have all the flexibility of car rental but around the pricing point of a lease.

Tinashe Ruzane, CEO and Founder - FlexClub

That's what we think is exciting, this hybrid model.

Tinashe Ruzane, CEO and Founder - FlexClub

The subscription plan has a 30-day minimum, he explains.

You can go onto our website and shop for a vehicle as you would shop for a pair of sneakers online, order the vehicle you like and it will be delivered to your home.

Tinashe Ruzane, CEO and Founder - FlexClub

The client will undergo a series of eligibility checks and thereafter it becomes a month-to-month subscription, says Ruzane.

You get the benefit of personal car ownership.

Tinashe Ruzane, CEO and Founder - FlexClub

The world globally is now shifting to where they view a car as a service rather than something they need to own.

Tinashe Ruzane, CEO and Founder - FlexClub

Check out FlexClub here




