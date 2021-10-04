Tired of owning a car? A car subscription service may be the answer





FexClub launched in march 2021 and offers an alternative to purchasing, leasing, or hiring a vehicle

CEO and Founder Tinashe Ruzane explains all the details about a car subscription

© kenchiro95/123rf.com

The car subscription service FlexClub was launched in March of this year and has seen steady growth over the past 6 months, now delivering almost 100 vehicles a week to customers.

Pippa Hudson speaks to founder and CEO Tinashe Ruzane to find out what the advantages are compared to vehicle rentals, ownership, and leasing.

A subscription is somewhere in between a rental and what folks in the US and Europe might call a lease - you have all the flexibility of car rental but around the pricing point of a lease. Tinashe Ruzane, CEO and Founder - FlexClub

That's what we think is exciting, this hybrid model. Tinashe Ruzane, CEO and Founder - FlexClub

The subscription plan has a 30-day minimum, he explains.

You can go onto our website and shop for a vehicle as you would shop for a pair of sneakers online, order the vehicle you like and it will be delivered to your home. Tinashe Ruzane, CEO and Founder - FlexClub

The client will undergo a series of eligibility checks and thereafter it becomes a month-to-month subscription, says Ruzane.

You get the benefit of personal car ownership. Tinashe Ruzane, CEO and Founder - FlexClub

The world globally is now shifting to where they view a car as a service rather than something they need to own. Tinashe Ruzane, CEO and Founder - FlexClub

