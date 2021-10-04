Tired of owning a car? A car subscription service may be the answer
- FexClub launched in march 2021 and offers an alternative to purchasing, leasing, or hiring a vehicle
- CEO and Founder Tinashe Ruzane explains all the details about a car subscription
The car subscription service FlexClub was launched in March of this year and has seen steady growth over the past 6 months, now delivering almost 100 vehicles a week to customers.
Pippa Hudson speaks to founder and CEO Tinashe Ruzane to find out what the advantages are compared to vehicle rentals, ownership, and leasing.
A subscription is somewhere in between a rental and what folks in the US and Europe might call a lease - you have all the flexibility of car rental but around the pricing point of a lease.Tinashe Ruzane, CEO and Founder - FlexClub
That's what we think is exciting, this hybrid model.Tinashe Ruzane, CEO and Founder - FlexClub
The subscription plan has a 30-day minimum, he explains.
You can go onto our website and shop for a vehicle as you would shop for a pair of sneakers online, order the vehicle you like and it will be delivered to your home.Tinashe Ruzane, CEO and Founder - FlexClub
The client will undergo a series of eligibility checks and thereafter it becomes a month-to-month subscription, says Ruzane.
You get the benefit of personal car ownership.Tinashe Ruzane, CEO and Founder - FlexClub
The world globally is now shifting to where they view a car as a service rather than something they need to own.Tinashe Ruzane, CEO and Founder - FlexClub
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_108817139_successful-car-dealer-giving-a-key-to-new-owner-with-contract-contract-agreement-for-buy-a-car-or-ca.html
