DF Malan High SGB whittled 325 suggestions to two final names - vote on 15 Oct
- SGB chair says they have whittled down hundreds of suggestions to two names - Protea Acadamy and DF Acadamy
- The community of alumni, teachers, learners, and pupils will vote electronically on 15 October
Last week reports of threats of legal action by Bellville community members over plans to change the name of the DF Malan Hoerskool made the news.
A Facebook group "Trots DF Malan" was created by some alumni and parents to gather support for the name of the man who enforced Apartheid in South Africa. The School Governing Body has declined a referendum by the group of parents.
The SGB has since met with parents and parties concerned to pave the way forward.
Pippa Hudson speaks to DF Malan Hoerskool SGB Chair, Andre Roux to find out the way forward.
Roux says the issue of the name change goes back much further in time to the early 2000s.
We realised we can't keep kicking the issue down the road for the next governing body to deal with.Andre Roux, Chairperson - DF Malan Hoerskool SGB
He says they also wanted to resolve the fights that had broken out on social media.
I think some of it is out of frustration. it caused a lot of polarisation in the school community so as a governing body we said we need to create a safe space where meaningful discussion can take place about the name so that people can talk to one another about the different views and find out where the other is coming from.Andre Roux, Chairperson - DF Malan Hoerskool SGB
Roux says the SGB is hoping to deescalate the polarised views expressed on social media and find out what he terms 'the silent majority' thinks.
Once we understand what the majority agrees on, the issue about the school symbolism of which the name is just one, is easier to discuss.Andre Roux, Chairperson - DF Malan Hoerskool SGB
Does that piece of symbolism support that vision of what we want for the school, or is that something that is holding the school back?Andre Roux, Chairperson - DF Malan Hoerskool SGB
Since the last discussion that made the news in August last year, there have been suggestions for alternative names that can now be discussed, he notes.
In August we out an online form to all our alumni, our teachers, our learners, and our parents to make suggestions. We got a total of 626 suggestions in total.Andre Roux, Chairperson - DF Malan Hoerskool SGB
He acknowledges many of these suggestions were from the 'Trots DF Malan' campaign to keep the name.
Once we took them out of it there were 325 [suggestions] left.Andre Roux, Chairperson - DF Malan Hoerskool SGB
We whittled those down to two final names that we have put forward to our community last week and on 15 October the school community will be voting electronically.Andre Roux, Chairperson - DF Malan Hoerskool SGB
Once the result of that vote is ratified it will be sent to the Western Cape Education Department for approval, he says
The two names are: Protea Acadamy and DF Acadamy
Source : Author Barry Ne https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:D.F._Malan_High_School.jpg
