'It's been a long slog' - SATSA welcomes plans to remove SA from UK red list
- Tourism association SATSA has welcomed reports of South Africa’s removal from the UK red list
- SATSA CEO David Frost has been campaigning for months to get SA taken off the dreaded travel list
- Frost says SA's tourism industry has lost billions because of the UK's red list which restricts travel
The Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (SATSA) says it's relieved by reports that the UK government will remove South Africa from the red list when it reviews the current travel restrictions this week.
David Frost, the CEO of SATSA, says this is great news for the tourism and hospitality sector which has been left "battered and bruised" by the red list status.
Frost and his tourism colleagues have been at the forefront of the five-month-long campaign to remove South Africa from the UK red list.
RELATED: Ramaphosa hopeful SA will be moved off UK red list after call with Boris Johnson
He says recent support from Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor and President Cyril Ramaphosa has helped accelerate matters.
However, Frost argues that the battle over South Africa's red list status could have been avoided if the government had stepped up sooner.
RELATED: Cape Town approaches UK High Commissioner over SA's red list status
The CEO says there are lessons to be learnt from the situation in order to ensure an expeditious government response in the future.
According to Frost, the tourism sector has lost R6.2 billion between February and September, in addition to the impact on jobs and livelihoods.
It's obviously very good news. We welcome the reports that are pointing to an opening up, but at the same time we come out this incredibly bruised and rather battered.David Frost, CEO - Southern Africa Tourism Services Association
We're optimistic. It's been a long slog to try and bring the basic facts in front of a first-world country that wants to be a global leader.David Frost, CEO - Southern Africa Tourism Services Association
We had the meeting of scientists on Monday and that went well, but the fact that we had to do it, the fact that we were the only country who had to do it... it's quite frankly bordering on the absurd if it wasn't so tragic.David Frost, CEO - Southern Africa Tourism Services Association
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_65114186_woman-hiker-with-backpack-in-airport-looking-at-the-flight-information-checking-an-international-fli.html
