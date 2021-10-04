'It's been a long slog' - SATSA welcomes plans to remove SA from UK red list





The Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (SATSA) says it's relieved by reports that the UK government will remove South Africa from the red list when it reviews the current travel restrictions this week.

David Frost, the CEO of SATSA, says this is great news for the tourism and hospitality sector which has been left "battered and bruised" by the red list status.

Frost and his tourism colleagues have been at the forefront of the five-month-long campaign to remove South Africa from the UK red list.

He says recent support from Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor and President Cyril Ramaphosa has helped accelerate matters.

However, Frost argues that the battle over South Africa's red list status could have been avoided if the government had stepped up sooner.

The CEO says there are lessons to be learnt from the situation in order to ensure an expeditious government response in the future.

According to Frost, the tourism sector has lost R6.2 billion between February and September, in addition to the impact on jobs and livelihoods.

It's obviously very good news. We welcome the reports that are pointing to an opening up, but at the same time we come out this incredibly bruised and rather battered. David Frost, CEO - Southern Africa Tourism Services Association

We're optimistic. It's been a long slog to try and bring the basic facts in front of a first-world country that wants to be a global leader. David Frost, CEO - Southern Africa Tourism Services Association