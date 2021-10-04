Streaming issues? Report here
Second-hand dealers, scrapyards can be shut down for selling stolen goods - CoCT

4 October 2021 12:40 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
City of Cape Town
Cable theft
Stolen goods
metal theft
second hand dealer
scrapyard

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the City of Cape Town's Mzwakhe Nqavashe about metal theft and stolen second-hand goods.
  • Second-hand dealers and scrapyards have been warned about selling stolen property
  • The City of Cape Town's Mzwakhe Nqavashe says law enforcement officials are clamping down on scrap metal dealers found in possession of stolen items
A bag of copper cable recovered in a joint police operation to clampdown on crime affecting the country's railway network on 11 September 2020. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter

The City of Cape Town has warned that scrapyards and second-hand stores can be closed down for selling stolen proptery.

Mzwakhe Nqavashe, who chairs the City's safety and security portfolio committee, says second-hand dealers must have the necessary paperwork before trading any goods.

The Second-Hand Goods Act states that second-hand dealers must have full details of the person from whom they buy goods as well as a clear explanation of where the goods come from.

"Anything that is sold without the paper trail is illegal", Nqavashe tells CapeTalk.

He says second-hand dealers and pawnshops can be closed down or have their permits suspended for not adhering to the legislation.

RELATED: 'Stolen fencing to blame for ostrich that was on the loose in Cape Town traffic

According to Nqavashe, the City's metal theft unit has been cracking down on thieves who sell stolen cables to scrapyards.

The unit has made 72 arrests between April and August 2021. It has also confiscated a significant amount of street light cables and copper cables.

However, Nqavashe says arrests are not enough. It is up to the court system to ensure convictions and sentences for metal thieves to serve as a deterrent.

If you suspect that your stolen items are being sold illgally, you can call the City helpline on 0214807700.

The owner of the second-hand dealer must be held responsible for receiving goods that are stolen and he can be closed down... His operation can be suspended, his permit to have that dealer can be suspended.

Mzwakhe Nqavashe, Chairperson - Safety and Security Portfolio Committee at City of Cape Town

The firstt people to enforce this should be the South African Police Service... but if much of the infrastructure resides within the jurisdiction of the City, we are also having to contribute to our Law Enforcement Metal Theft Unit.

Mzwakhe Nqavashe, Chairperson - Safety and Security Portfolio Committee at City of Cape Town

This is a problem, Lester, the stealing of cables and the metal theft phenomenon because it disrupts telephones, it disrupts schools, it disrupts networks, fibre connectivity, it also witches of the lights.

Mzwakhe Nqavashe, Chairperson - Safety and Security Portfolio Committee at City of Cape Town

You can make so many arrests, but the courts are so inundated with cases.

Mzwakhe Nqavashe, Chairperson - Safety and Security Portfolio Committee at City of Cape Town

Many cases are still on the court roll because of the slow pace of courts given the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mzwakhe Nqavashe, Chairperson - Safety and Security Portfolio Committee at City of Cape Town

The second-hand dealer must have a receipt of where he got the second material in terms of the Second-Hand Goods Act but also the new Criminal Matters Amendment Act.

Mzwakhe Nqavashe, Chairperson - Safety and Security Portfolio Committee at City of Cape Town



